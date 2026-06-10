Manchester United Avoid Bidding War for Elliot Anderson, Shift Focus to Alternatives

Manchester United have decided not to compete with Manchester City for Elliot Anderson after City's £120m bid failed. United are now targeting other midfield options, with Bournemouth's Scott also a target.

Manchester United have opted to withdraw from the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson following Manchester City 's massive £120 million offer, which included add-ons but was ultimately rejected by the player's camp.

United had initially considered a move for the 22-year-old, who impressed during his loan spell at West Ham last season, but sources indicate the club is unwilling to enter a costly bidding war with their local rivals. As a result, United are now shifting their attention to alternative targets to bolster their midfield options before the transfer window closes.

The decision comes amid a flurry of activity in the Premier League transfer market, with several top clubs vying for limited talent. Anderson, who is contracted to Forest until 2028, has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain, making the competition even fiercer. United's focus on financial prudence reflects a broader strategy of avoiding overpaying for players, especially given the club's recent investments in other positions.

Meanwhile, the failure of City's bid has not deterred other suitors, and Anderson's future remains uncertain as the summer window progresses. In other transfer developments, Bournemouth are holding firm on their valuation of midfielder Scott, demanding an £80 million fee amid interest from United and Liverpool. The 22-year-old, who was a standout performer under manager Andoni Iraola last season, has been tipped for a big move after his consistent displays in the Premier League.

Despite not being included in England's World Cup squad, Scott traveled to the United States with the national team for pre-tournament preparations, suggesting he remains in the reckoning for future call-ups. Liverpool, in particular, are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, as they seek to reinforce their midfield following the departure of Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq.

However, United's interest could complicate matters, especially if they fail to land their primary targets. The £80 million price tag may prove prohibitive for some clubs, but Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell and are prepared to keep hold of their prized asset if the valuation is not met. United have already agreed a £35 million deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta, but the Brazilian is seen as a long-term successor to Casemiro rather than an immediate solution.

The club is still in the market for a more dynamic midfielder who can contribute both defensively and offensively. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add creativity and energy to his squad, and the pursuit of Anderson and Scott reflects that ambition.

However, with the bidding war for Anderson intensifying, United may need to explore other avenues or accelerate negotiations for alternative targets. United have been linked with a number of midfielders across Europe, including Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, but those moves have proven too expensive. Instead, the club is focusing on younger talents with high potential, such as Anderson and Scott.

The decision to avoid a bidding war for Anderson is also influenced by the club's desire to maintain a balanced wage structure and avoid the pitfalls of inflated transfer fees that have plagued other clubs. Meanwhile, the £35 million deal for Ederson from Atalanta represents a sensible investment in a player who can develop into a key figure.

However, the need for an immediate impact player remains, and Ten Hag has been vocal about his desire for reinforcements. The coming weeks will be pivotal, and United's ability to secure a top target could determine their competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, the transfer window has seen other notable storylines, including disagreements between pundits Frank Lampard and John Terry over Thomas Tuchel's decision to omit certain Chelsea and Manchester United stars from the starting lineup, as well as reports of Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid following Florentino Perez's re-election. While these developments add color to the broader football landscape, they do not directly impact United's immediate transfer plans.

The club's priority remains strengthening the midfield, and the coming days will be crucial in determining whether they can secure their preferred targets. With the Premier League season approaching, United are working diligently to finalize their squad and ensure they can compete on all fronts. Fans will be watching closely as the transfer saga unfolds, hoping for positive news before the deadline.

The club's refusal to overpay for Anderson signals a disciplined approach, but it also raises questions about their ability to attract top talent without matching exorbitant fees. As the market evolves, United's strategy will be tested, and the outcome could shape their season





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