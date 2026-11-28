Mauricio Pochettino integrates academy prospects like Enzo Kana-Biyik for Brentford match as Bruno Fernandes faces fitness doubt ahead of crucial Premier League fixture.

Mauricio Pochettino is actively assessing the depth of his Manchester United squad ahead of his inaugural Premier League home match at Old Trafford. The Argentine manager has turned to the club's youth development system to compensate for several key senior players who are currently unavailable for Saturday's contest against Brentford.

Youth Call Ups Signal Pochettino Strategy

Enzo Kana-Biyik joined the senior training group at Manchester United on Friday to support the first-team preparations. The 19-year-old French forward trained alongside other academy talents including Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Jim Thwaites, and Jaydan Kamason as the coaching staff managed multiple absences.

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Kana-Biyik represents a significant prospect for the Red Devils after agreeing to a free transfer from French club Le Havre in April 2025. Although he immediately moved on loan to Lausanne-Sport to gain experience, he has already made four appearances for the U-21 side this season following a stint where he scored once in 26 games.

Bruno Fernandes Fitness Update Before Match

Bruno Fernandes faces a late fitness check regarding his availability for the Brentford fixture due to a virus contracted while on international duty with Portugal. Pochettino confirmed during his pre-match press conference that the midfielder is currently a doubt for the game and was unable to participate in Friday's training session.

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The manager emphasized that no risks would be taken with the captain's health, stating they would monitor his condition throughout the day to see how he wakes up before making a final decision on his inclusion in the matchday squad.

Crucial Points Needed At Old Trafford

Saturday's match is vital for Manchester United as they currently sit in the Premier League relegation zone without a top-flight victory since August. A win against Brentford would not only secure Pochettino's first home victory as manager but also potentially lift the team out of the bottom three if Ipswich Town loses to Aston Villa.

Absolute Focus On Squad Selection

Pochettino will make the final determination on Fernandes and the academy call-ups just before kick-off on Saturday. The manager remains focused on extracting the best performance from his available players to reverse the club's recent poor form and regain stability at Old Trafford.