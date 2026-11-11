Manchester United close to hiring Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Manchester United are finalising the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, with a £7.5m compensation clause and a focus on mental fitness to improve player performance.

Manchester United are reportedly finalising the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, a decision that could reshape the club's approach both on and off the field. The move would see Pochettino replace Michael Carrick, who is set to leave the club following an irreversible contract dispute.

Pochettino's coaching philosophy

During his time at Tottenham, Pochettino earned a reputation for nurturing young talent and integrating mental conditioning into his training programmes. He has claimed that his success is largely due to a "mental‑fitness" principle that keeps players confident and resilient when faced with fatigue.

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Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason recounted how, in 2014, Pochettino and assistant coach Jesus Perez would rehearse encouraging messages on the training ground. Mason remembered the assistant's voice urging, "You are a strong boy, Mase!" as a way of boosting mental endurance. He also said that the training routine "focused on our brain telling our body that we were not tired."

Pochettino's approach is not just about tactics; it encompasses the psychological aspects of a player's life. He notes that every training session is aimed at fostering a positive mindset, addressing stress, and building confidence both on and off the pitch.

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Impact on United's current performance

Manchester United's 2024‑25 season has been marred by a lack of work rate, ranking 19th in league distance covered, with only Liverpool below them. The club's critics have pointed out that the players often appear unable to maintain high levels of intensity throughout matches.

Adopting the mental‑fitness initiative that proved effective at Tottenham could help United address this issue by helping players trust their bodies and push beyond perceived limits. If the new manager is appointed, it would be a matter of taking the £7.5 million compensation clause, a stipulation in Pochettino's USMNT contract, and securing additional fees needed for his key back‑room staff to join the club.

Next steps for Manchester United

The decision to part company with Carrick will be made at a meeting in Monaco later this week. The club is expected to announce the hire of Pochettino officially when the contractual conditions are met, with a release clause of $10 million (approximately £7.5m). Should the appointment proceed, the new coach's first priority will likely be to implement his mental‑fitness training regime and increase the distance covered during matches, thereby fostering a more dynamic and consistent performance throughout the Premier League campaign.