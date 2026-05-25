Manchester United closing in on Ederson deal as they accelerate midfield plans

Manchester United are closing in on an agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson as they accelerate plans to bolster their midfield options. The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and look set to kickstart what will be a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Manchester United closing in on agreement with Atalanta to sign Ederson as they accelerate plans to bolster their midfield options. The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and look set to kickstart what will be a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick is keen to act quickly in the market to avoid missing out on the midfielder, who has also attracted interest from multiple Premier League rivals. Atalanta had previously been reluctant to sell the midfielder, but he has been identified as an ideal successor for Casemiro as part of their plans to rebuild their midfield.

However, they are now prepared to accept a new offer in the summer window when they will have more time to bring in a replacement. Reports have suggested personal terms have already been agreed with Ederson, with the final agreement over a fee edging closer, and the deal could now happen. Manchester United are far from the only club interested in signing him when the transfer window opens.

They have acted quickly in an attempt to beat off rivals in their pursuit, with multiple Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on his situation. Doubts about the futures of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have forced Newcastle United to consider their options in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City have also held a long-term interest in the Brazil international, but now look set to be beaten to the punch. It seems that Manchester United are now in the latter stages of agreeing terms with the Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta and they’re looking to get that done soon. They’re talking about a fee of around £40million, maybe up to £45million, and that seems like a reasonable fee because they know they have to spend.

So it seems they’re close to agreeing terms with the player as has been suggested, and they’re stepping up efforts to agree terms with the club as well. It seems to me like this one is going to happen, and they’re going to get it done quickly because otherwise you face competition and that price goes up





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