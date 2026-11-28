Brentford secure historic Old Trafford victory with 4-0 win. Mauricio Pochettino faces mounting pressure as Manchester United's winless run extends to ten matches.

Brentford delivered a devastating 4-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, marking the Bees' first victory at the stadium since 1937. Mauricio Pochettino witnessed his first home game as manager end in humiliation as supporters booed both half-time and the final whistle. The result leaves the Red Devils on a ten-match winless run in the Premier League.

Brentford Dominate Historic First Old Trafford Win

Brentford moved into fifth place in the standings following a performance that exposed the fragility of the home side. Callum Wilson scored two quick goals in the first half to dismantle United's early confidence. Kristoffer Ajer added a third from a corner in the 82nd minute, and Kevin Schade completed the scoring in stoppage time. This historic win confirms Brentford's status as a well-drilled and impressive unit in the current season.

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Pochettino Faces Intense Scrutiny From Angry Crowd

Supporters chanted that the manager was not fit to wear the shirt, highlighting the depth of frustration within the stadium. Pochettino saw the magnitude of his task clearly displayed through the audible disapproval of the home crowd. The defeat follows a chaotic 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon and a loss to rivals Liverpool influenced by officiating decisions. United could fall to the bottom of the table before their next match against Newcastle.

Wilson Brace Punishes United's Defensive Errors

Manchester United started with energy, as Harry Maguire hit the crossbar and Caoimhin Kelleher was tested. Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo also created chances before the game turned against them. Senne Lammens tipped a Jaidon Anthony shot onto the woodwork but failed to recognize play had stopped. Wilson capitalized on the confusion to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

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Second Half Collapse Extends Record Misery

United became the first team in Premier League history to concede in six consecutive halves of play. The record extended to a seventh half after Dango Ouattara assisted Wilson's second goal in the 32nd minute. Lisandro Martinez was ineffective, allowing Ouattara behind the defense. The second half brought little hope, with Bryan Mbeumo replacing Wilson and Luke Shaw entering the pitch. Youri Tielemans hit the bar, but United could not find a breakthrough.

Fans Target Executive Leadership and Future Outlook

The anger of the supporters was directed at chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox. The board faces increasing pressure as the team struggles to secure basic results. Matheus Cunha was blocked after coming on as a substitute, failing to spark a comeback. Schade's late finish left no doubt about the gulf in quality. The club must now regroup before facing Newcastle to halt the slide.