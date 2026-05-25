Interim manager Michael Carrick guided United to a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium, highlighted by goals from Patrick Dorgu, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes, who broke the Premier League assist record. Carrick praised the performances of Mason Mount and the emerging talent, emphasizing the value of experience for the club’s future.

Manchester United closed out the Premier League season on a high note, securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium under the guidance of interim manager Michael Carrick .

The win was highlighted by goals from the teenage forward Patrick Dorgu, the quick‑silver Bryan Mbeumo and the ever‑reliable Bruno Fernandes, who added another chapter to an already historic campaign. The result not only gave United three points in their final league match but also served as a showcase for a group of young players who have begun to carve out a place for themselves in the squad after a turbulent season.

Carrick, who stepped into the managerial role after the departure of Erik ten Hag, was quick to commend the performances of Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu, both of whom were instrumental in United’s fluid attacking display. Mount, operating in the number‑10 role for only his second start under Carrick, displayed a calmness and vision beyond his years, linking play between midfield and the forward line with ease.

Dorgu, returning to the starting XI after a four‑month injury lay‑off, made an immediate impact by finding the back of the net with a well‑timed finish that illustrated his growing confidence and composure in front of goal. Their contributions, alongside the work rate of other youngsters such as Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo, underscored the depth of talent that United have in their academy and reserve ranks.

The match also provided a fitting backdrop for Bruno Fernandes to break the Premier League’s single‑season assist record, delivering his 21st set‑up of the campaign with a perfectly weighted pass to Mbeumo for the second goal. Fernandes’ achievement not only cemented his status as one of the league’s most creative forces but also highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the experienced senior players and the emerging prospects.

After the final whistle, Carrick reflected on the importance of the experience gained by his younger squad members. He emphasized that the exposure to top‑flight competition and the pressures of a title race cannot be quantified, noting that the lessons learned over the course of a season are invaluable for personal and professional development.

The manager also praised Dorgu’s resilience, recalling the setback caused by his injury and the impressive manner in which the teenager recovered and performed at a high level upon his return. Carring’s optimism was measured, acknowledging the need for continued growth while celebrating the confidence the team gained from a strong finish to the season.

The win at Brighton will be remembered as a positive sign for the future, suggesting that United’s blend of seasoned veterans and promising youngsters could form the foundation for a more stable and competitive side in the upcoming campaign





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