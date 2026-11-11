Manchester United Executives Meet Ratcliffe to Discuss Michael Carrick's Future

Manchester United executives meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to decide Michael Carrick's fate amid relegation fears. Key details on potential replacements and timeline.

Manchester United executives are meeting with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco this week to determine the future of head coach Michael Carrick. The discussions follow a disastrous start to the season that has left the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone. Carrick faces the axe before the international break ends as the team struggles for stability.

Executive Meeting Driven by Poor Results

CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox will join Ratcliffe for these high-level talks in Monaco. The crucial meeting was pre-planned and not called purely in response to Sunday's chaotic events, but Carrick's uncertain position is now expected to completely dominate the entire agenda. Berrada and Wilcox already discussed the developing situation during preliminary internal talks on Monday.

Also read Manchester United Expected to Sack Michael Carrick as Pochettino Emerges as Favorite

The struggling squad have managed just one league win so far and currently sit firmly in the Premier League's relegation places. While club sources insist a final decision has not yet been taken, Carrick is increasingly likely to lose his job in the coming days. The pressure on the management team is immense as they attempt to reverse the club's downward trajectory.

Carrick Continues Duties Amid Speculation

Despite the intense speculation surrounding his job, Carrick and his backroom staff returned to the Carrington training ground on Tuesday morning. He is carrying on as normal while the majority of his squad travel away on international duty with their respective nations. This routine continues even as the board weighs its options for the managerial vacancy.

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If Ratcliffe backs a recommendation from Berrada and Wilcox to replace Carrick, the club have formulated a strong shortlist of established names. Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are all firmly in the frame to take over at Old Trafford. These candidates represent experienced leadership capable of handling the intense scrutiny of the Premier League.

Potential Replacements and Contract Clauses

Howe, Nagelsmann and Conte are all currently out of work, making them highly accessible options for the United board. Former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna also retains internal admirers after being interviewed for the managerial role earlier in 2024. However, United's dire Premier League predicament means they are highly unlikely to target a young, up-and-coming coach to lead a relegation fight.

A particularly intriguing option for the Red Devils hierarchy is Mauricio Pochettino. The 54-year-old manager signed a contract extension with the USMNT in August, but his deal reportedly includes a specific clause allowing him to speak with specified European club teams. It is understood the former Tottenham boss would be extremely interested if the Old Trafford vacancy officially opens up.

Timeline for Decision Before Liverpool Match

Time is now ticking for the United board to finalise their monumental next move. If Carrick is dismissed, the change is expected to happen before United return to action after the current international break. They face a daunting trip to Anfield to play Liverpool on November 22. Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.