Manchester United Expected to Sack Michael Carrick as Pochettino Emerges as Favorite

Manchester United are preparing to sack head coach Michael Carrick during the international break after a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left them 18th in the Premier League, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the favorite to replace him.

Manchester United look increasingly likely to sack head coach Michael Carrick during the November international break. The club opted to stick with Carrick after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 25 October, intending to reassess during the break.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport that the board remain committed to that process and no final decision has been made. However, there is a growing expectation that chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox will recommend to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family that Carrick be sacked.

Also read Michael Carrick reacts as Manchester United snatch dramatic point in eight-goal Aston Villa thriller

Manchester United Sack Rumours Grow

The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday means United, who are 18th in the table, have made their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years. With one victory in 10 Premier League matches, United have made their worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1986/87 season. They sit 18th, one point above bottom-placed Crystal Palace. Only Crystal Palace and Ipswich have conceded more than the 19 goals United have shipped in the Premier League this season.

The Villa draw was Carrick's third match in charge since the club gave the 45-year-old more time. Results during that time - a win, a draw and a defeat - were mixed and displayed the best and worst of Carrick's reign, with United shipping goals but showing good character to come back from two goals down on three occasions. United's hierarchy, including Berrada and Wilcox, have been engaged in intense discussions regarding the future of the coaching staff.

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The club believes a change in leadership is necessary to address growing scrutiny. Despite Carrick stating after the recent match that he expects to continue in his role, internal consensus appears to have moved toward dismissal. The board toyed with sacking Carrick after the Bournemouth loss but decided the Englishman and his players had earned the opportunity to turn the club's fortunes around.

Pochettino Emerges As Favorite

It was also felt that the two-week international break in November represented a better chance to properly assess the club's start to the campaign. Unfortunately for Carrick, it makes for poor reading. Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the favorite to take over at Old Trafford, climbing above other prominent contenders in recent betting odds. Multiple sources have told BBC Sport that the former Spurs boss is open to a move to Old Trafford.

Pochettino signed an extension to his contract as USA coach in August. However, the deal is thought to contain clauses that would allow him to leave for specific high-profile jobs. The US have a two-legged Concacaf Nations League play-off with Haiti on 14 and 18 November. Pochettino was appointed as the USMNT coach in 2024 with a mandate to deliver success at the 2026 World Cup, which the nation co-hosts.

Despite a commitment recently extended until the 2030 World Cup, his interest in a Premier League return remains evident. Before Pochettino gained the upper hand, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann were considered the leading contenders to succeed Carrick. BBC Sport reported in October that the club had sounded out former Newcastle boss Howe and ex-Germany coach Nagelsmann over replacing Carrick. Both managers have been extensively linked with the role over recent weeks, reflecting the high profile of the vacancy.

Nagelsmann, in particular, has been the subject of various reports regarding his potential suitability for the project at Old Trafford. However, the odds have recently shifted in favor of Pochettino, suggesting United's decision-makers are now leaning toward his profile. Former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is known to be keen on the role, while multiple sources have told BBC Sport that Pochettino is open to a move.

The competition remains tight, but Pochettino's recent surge in interest makes him the primary target for the recruitment team. The anticipated departure of Carrick will have immediate implications for the squad during the international break. Players will need to prepare for a new coaching philosophy and potentially different tactical instructions when the team reconvenes. The speed of the decision suggests United are eager to implement changes before the next batch of league fixtures.

Injuries And Poor Results Mount

For Pochettino, the potential appointment represents a high-stakes move back into the club game after his international stint. His ability to manage high-pressure environments and deliver results at the highest level will be under intense scrutiny. The club's hierarchy must weigh the risks of disrupting the USMNT project against the potential benefits of adding a manager of Pochettino's caliber to their ranks. Looking back, the 48 hours before United's season-opening match at Hull were pivotal.

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With Benjamin Sesko still trying to ease his way back from the shin issue that ended his previous campaign early, Amad Diallo suffered an ankle injury that would rule him out for seven weeks. It meant Carrick was deprived of his first-choice striking alternative, with Bryan Mbeumo having to play on the right of the attack. Carrick instead turned to Matheus Cunha, whose preference for dropping deep took him into the spaces captain Bruno Fernandes likes to occupy.

It neutralised United's attack on a day they seemed ill-prepared to meet the physical challenge of an opponent motivated by their long-awaited Premier League return. In his role as interviewer for Nordic broadcaster Viaplay, former Norway and Middlesbrough striker Jan Aage Fjortoft later claimed United had lacked passion - something Carrick dismissed as ridiculous. Carrick told the media afterwards: It's one game. The following week, United were losing to Ipswich - another newly promoted side.

Only a slip from Marcelino Nunez inside his own half allowed Cunha to tee up Fernandes for an undeserved equaliser. The Portugal playmaker, who had just been crowned PFA Player of the Year for 2025-26, went on to complete a hat-trick in a 5-2 win. He has scored just once - a penalty against Villa on Sunday - in the league since. After the Ipswich win came a trip to Everton.

Twice United led, the second occasion when Sesko struck two minutes from full-time after coming on as a substitute. Deep into stoppage time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles drove home from long range to deny the visitors. Asked how confident he was in his side's ability to react to a disappointing start, Carrick snapped back: It's not been that bad. What happened next, however, was.

Fitness And Tactical Issues

Time and again, United's fitness was called into question. They struggled badly against a Manchester City side reduced to 10 men in the first half before their rivals benefited from an Erling Haaland goal that referees' chief Howard Webb later admitted should not have stood. Carrick's complaints were justified - but they masked a poor performance from his team.

After taking a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes against Brighton in the EFL Cup, United were outplayed and beaten, thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes. The fine margins United benefited from during Carrick's interim spell were now going against them, and his coaching staff - lauded months earlier - could not find an answer. Carrick called Cunha's injury-time equaliser against a Fulham side who started the game bottom of the table a positive to build on.

But immediately after the international break, United were held to another draw - conceding in injury time to an out-of-form and 10-man Tottenham. The whirlwind was starting to pick up strength. Lisandro Martinez, who scored an own goal against Fulham, was at fault for Spurs' leveller, which made his post-match outburst after the 2-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid more amazing. The Argentina defender criticised United's summer recruitment and placement.