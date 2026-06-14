Manchester United eye midfield recruits as Carrick prepares for new role

Manchester United are reportedly interested in several midfield recruits ahead of the new campaign, including Marc Casado and Mateus Feranandes. The club is also considering the possibility of re-signing Antonio Valencia, who has expressed his desire to return to the club.

While much of the footballing world's attention is fixed on the World Cup, behind-the-scenes preparations are in full swing ahead of an important campaign. Additional midfield recruits are anticipated and United have shown interest in Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, who is also wanted by other clubs.

A more attainable target is Portugal international Mateus Feranandes, who has become available following West Ham's relegation to the Championship. United are reportedly interested in Marc Casado, Barcelona team-mate of Marcus Rashford, according to Spanish media. Casado rejected Chelsea's advances last summer, opting to remain and compete for his position at Barcelona.

Nevertheless, after limited game time under Hansi Flick, he's now looking to move on. Reports suggest that United, alongside clubs from Spain - including Atletico Madrid - and the Middle East, are eyeing the Spanish international, 22. He represents a more affordable alternative to Mateus Feranandes, who is priced at around £80m. Casado, with two years remaining on his deal, could be snapped up for less than half that figure.

United are also considering other options, including the possibility of re-signing Antonio Valencia. Valencia, who lined up alongside Carrick throughout his decade at United, is currently serving as a pundit at the World Cup for Telemundo Deportes. When quizzed on whether he'd be keen to link up with Carrick, the 40-year-old, who departed United in 2019, said: 'Yes, I would go back.

' My family was very happy there. I would work for Manchester United in any role, out of passion. It is a club I love a lot. I think everything they are doing is going well.

But if they called me, I would go running. Valencia took the opportunity to congratulate his friend upon his permanent appointment, saying: 'I sent him a message wishing him success. Carrick is someone I respect and care about a lot





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester United Midfield Recruits Marc Casado Mateus Feranandes Antonio Valencia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United have just released one of the club's worst-ever signingsMan Utd announced Jadon Sancho's exit when the club's retained list was submitted to the Premier League.

Read more »

‘Lewis Hall wants to leave Newcastle United and join Man U’ shamelessly pushed by BBC SportShamelessly pushed by BBC Sport ‘Lewis Hall wants to leave Newcastle United and join Manchester United’

Read more »

Marc Cucurella speaks out on Chelsea future as Man Utd consider bidMarc Cucurella has addressed his Chelsea future amid interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Read more »

JJ Gabriel, Michael Carrick, World Cup impact - United's plan for pre-seasonMan Utd confirmed their final pre-season game earlier this week, so here is everything you need to know about their plan.

Read more »