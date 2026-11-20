Omar Berrada defends United's summer recruitment and says some fan criticism has crossed a line, while new head coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first game at Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada says some of the criticism aimed at the club's hierarchy has crossed a line. In a rare interview with Sky Sports, Berrada also said he understood the frustration of supporters.

United sit 18th in the Premier League. He added that some of the criticism was fair. Berrada spoke as head coach Mauricio Pochettino prepares for his first game in charge, at Liverpool on Sunday. Being in this position comes naturally with the criticism and scrutiny we are going to get, Berrada said.

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We accept it. Some of it is fair, some of it does cross the line. We do live in this world of social media, where people like to generate negative stories about the club because it drives more engagement. It drives more general noise and activity around the club.

But we park that. United's director of football Jason Wilcox has been singled out by supporters at recent games. There have also been social media calls for both Wilcox and Berrada to lose their jobs.

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In addition, songs are now sung regularly calling for minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to leave. Opposition to the Glazer family has remained intense since their leveraged buyout in 2005 saddled debt on the club that now exceeds one billion pounds. Wilcox, in particular, has been blamed for what is perceived to have been poor summer recruitment. After the 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in September, defender Lisandro Martinez said he expected more from the technical director.

Michael Carrick Questions Transfer Strategy

Ousted boss Michael Carrick felt he was let down by a transfer strategy that targeted midfield while not addressing issues at left-back and in attack, compounded by injuries to Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko. Carrick wanted to target Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, but United backed off when Nottingham Forest and West Ham's demands went higher than they wanted to pay. Anderson eventually joined Manchester City for 116 million pounds, with Fernandes moving to Tottenham for 85 million pounds.

Instead, United paid a combined 118 million pounds for Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos, who have started seven Premier League games between them, and triggered Youri Tielemans' 35 million pounds release clause at Aston Villa. Tielemans scored his first United goal in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on 8 November and has one assist. Berrada defended the club's transfer business.

When we look at the summer transfer window of 2026, I know we are receiving a lot of criticism for it, but we are actually happy with the players we bought, he said. We think that Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Karl Darlow - and let us not forget that we have also welcomed back Marcus Rashford, who had a very good season on loan at Barcelona - these are five additions that we think have made the squad fundamentally better.

We went in knowing what we needed to do, Berrada said. Of course, there have been different dynamics at play and we have said consistently in the last few years we need to stay disciplined. We need to take the right decisions. We need to buy the right players, for the right value at the right time - in terms of what the squad needs.

When we find the right opportunities, we will spend. But what we do not want to be doing is spending just for the sake of it. Could we have signed an additional defender to strengthen the depth and the quality? Yes, but we have to find the right players at the right value.

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Berrada Defends Summer Spending Discipline

There is no point in us spending 40 or 50 million pounds for players we are not convinced are going to add value to the team. Pochettino spoke to the wider media for the first time 30 minutes before Berrada's interview was aired. He said he hoped to have a say in all areas of the playing side, even though his official title is head coach.

I know that, being a head coach, I am the guy that is going to decide the squad for Sunday, he said. I am going to pick the starting 11 and I am going to make the changes. Of course, in the future, I would like to be involved in all the main decisions that will happen on the squad.

Pochettino Seeks Input on Squad Decisions

Berrada said there had been little option other than to dismiss Carrick given United's plight, and that the team had dropped off in many areas. Pochettino has spoken individually to virtually every player to get an understanding of what the issues are. He said he was wary of reading too much into data showing United's players have not been running enough, arguing that if you do not put context on the data, it is very dangerous to talk.

The 54-year-old also said that, despite talking extensively about culture in his first in-house interview on Thursday, it could take 10 years to build one. The culture of the club and the identity of the club is very clear, he said. It is a historic club, one of the best in the world. It is difficult to find another club the size of Manchester United.

The culture of the club and the identity of the club is very clear. It needs to be in a different place than we are now. Pochettino confirmed Bruno Fernandes will remain as skipper for the trip to Liverpool. Fernandes has struggled for form and, with the 32-year-old's contract due to expire in the summer, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations over an extension.

United do have the option to trigger an additional year on the Portugal playmaker's present deal. Given the massive dip from the levels that earned him all last season's major player of the year awards, there are some who wonder whether a clean break might be best. Pochettino preferred to deflect the wider aspect of Fernandes' future and concentrate on the immediate.

I think we will have time after to talk about the things that you are asking me, he said.