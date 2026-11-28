New manager Mauricio Pochettino faces existential crisis as Manchester United suffer a 4-0 defeat to Brentford, extending their winless run and raising serious relegation fears.

Manchester United have plunged to the lowest point of their recent history following a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday. The loss extends the club's winless streak in all competitions to nine games, marking their longest such run since 1990 and fueling fears that the Red Devils are genuine contenders for Premier League relegation.

Historic Defeats Under Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has now lost each of his first two league matches in charge by four or more goals, joining an elite and undesirable group of managers. He suffered back-to-back 4-0 thrashings in the Premier League, following an earlier rout by Liverpool, making him only the second manager in top-flight history to endure such a start. The team has conceded 27 goals so far in the season, a total equal to the entire season tally of champions Arsenal. United are also the first side in history to concede at least two goals in seven consecutive halves of play, a statistic that defies basic football logic and effort.

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Systemic Rot Across All Positions

The dysfunction at Old Trafford is pervasive, affecting every department of the squad rather than being isolated to one area. A defense that breaks records weekly for errors, a midfield described as open enough for buses to drive through, and an attack lacking conviction have created a soul-destroying atmosphere. Even new signing Joshua Zirkzee had not started a Premier League game since early May until this match, highlighting the lack of quality available. Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored four times with four shots on target, achieving a 100 percent conversion rate compared to the Premier League average of just over 30 percent.

Fan Revolt and Managerial Reality

Disgruntled supporters jeered, booed, and left early as Pochettino made his first home appearance in charge. Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan noted the deep disillusionment among the fanbase, who are debating which unit is most at fault. Despite the public criticism, Pochettino showed unity with his players after the final whistle, acknowledging that heritage and history cannot secure points. He stated clearly that Manchester United must match the opponent in every aspect, admitting that demotion to the Championship is a real threat for the first time in decades.

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Unprecedented Statistical Lows

The statistical collapse facing the club is unprecedented in the modern era. United have not won a single game in any tier of professional football in the current domestic season, a drought that does not even extend to lower-league sides like Gateshead. The team has shipped four goals in consecutive matches, including the 4-0 loss at Anfield last weekend. Analyst Paul Merson pointed out that four of the five defenders used against Brentford were part of the squad that suffered the same scoreline against Brentford four years ago, suggesting a deep-seated issue rather than a one-off failure.

Future Outlook and Relegation Battle

With no guarantee of improvement, Manchester United face a crucial fixture at Newcastle United on Wednesday. Old Trafford has been a site of historical humiliation for the club, which has not won at St James' Park since the onset of the pandemic. Pochettino described the current situation as their reality, emphasizing that the club is no longer immune to the consequences of poor performance. If results do not change, United could reach rock bottom in the table before the end of the week, facing a season where the only metric of success is avoiding the drop to the second tier.