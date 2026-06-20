Manchester United in the Market for a New Midfielder

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their midfield with the signings of Aurelien Tchouameni and Martin Baturina, as they prepare for a new season following Casemiro's exit.

Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Martin Baturina among the players linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United face a hectic summer in the transfer market. Fresh additions are required as Michael Carrick's squad gear up for a new season, aware of the void left in midfield following Casemiro's exit at the end of last season. The Reds have agreed a deal for Brazilian midfielder Ederson, though further signings are anticipated.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances for Serie A outfit Como before travelling to the World Cup, where he netted Croatia's first goal in a 4-2 loss to England. The club are said to face competition from Aston Villa, with Baturina also drawing interest from Leeds United and Bayern Munich previously. The report adds that an unnamed club submitted a £43m bid, which was turned down by Como.

Baturina moved to the Italian side from Dinamo Zagreb last year, recording eight goals and four assists from attacking midfield. The French international was involved in a confrontation with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde towards the end of last season, raising questions over his long-term future at the Spanish club





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Manchester United Aurelien Tchouameni Martin Baturina Casemiro Michael Carrick

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