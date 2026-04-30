Manchester United Inch Closer to Champions League as Transfer Speculation Heats Up

Manchester United are on the verge of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League, with a crucial match against Liverpool looming. Meanwhile, transfer rumors swirl around potential deals involving Rafael Leao and other key players, as the club prepares for a busy summer window.

Manchester United are making steady progress toward securing a place in next season's Champions League , with Michael Carrick's side currently holding third position in the Premier League .

With an 11-point lead over sixth-placed Brighton, the Red Devils are in a strong position to finish in the top four. Their latest victory came on Monday night, where they defeated Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford, thanks to goals from Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko. The win further solidified their standing in the league, setting the stage for a crucial clash against Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday (3:30 PM kick-off).

Liverpool, managed by Arne Slot, are just one place and three points behind United, making this weekend's match a pivotal encounter in the race for European qualification. As the season reaches its climax, attention is also turning to the summer transfer window, where Manchester United could see significant changes in their squad. Reports suggest that AC Milan are considering three United players as part of a potential exchange deal for Rafael Leao.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, United have already made contact with Leao's representatives, though their primary target remains Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. However, Leao could be a more viable option, with Milan reportedly open to offers around €50 million (£43.3m). The Italian club's interest in Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, and Marcus Rashford could facilitate a swap deal.

Zirkzee, who joined from Bologna, has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford, while Rashford has spent the season on loan at Barcelona, where a permanent move for £26 million seems unlikely. Using Rashford in a potential exchange for Leao could be a strategic move for United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have agreed to forgo financial gains from a friendly match against RB Leipzig as part of the deal that brought Benjamin Sesko to the club. Sky Germany reports that the friendly, which must take place within the next few years, will see Leipzig retain all proceeds. United signed Sesko last summer for approximately £66.3 million, a fee that could rise to £74 million with add-ons, including bonuses for appearances, goals, and Champions League qualification.

The Slovenian striker has already made an impact, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances this season, including the match-winning goal against Brentford. As the season draws to a close, United fans will be eagerly anticipating the outcome of the Liverpool match and the potential transfer developments that could shape the team's future





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