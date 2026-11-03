Manchester United Injury Blow as Carlos Baleba Suffers Hamstring Rupture

Carlos Baleba suffers a hamstring injury during Manchester United's comeback win against Roma, raising concerns for manager Michael Carrick and the squad's stability.

Manchester United suffered a significant setback in their midfield options when Carlos Baleba sustained a serious hamstring injury during their Europa League match against AS Roma at Old Trafford. The incident occurred shortly after the halftime break, disrupting the team's momentum just as the young midfielder appeared poised to make a decisive attacking contribution into the Italian side's penalty area.

Baleba Injury Details and Immediate Aftermath

The 22-year-old French international was making a promising run toward the box when he suddenly pulled up, clutching his hamstring in obvious distress. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch but were unable to continue his participation, forcing him to leave the field immediately. Baleba was visibly emotional and in tears as he walked off, signaling the severity of the physical blow to the squad.

Also read Michael Carrick's Job Under Pressure After Manchester United's Ninth Straight Loss

Interim manager Michael Carrick addressed the media following the match, confirming that the injury appears severe. He stated that he had no further updates on Carlos Baleba's condition at that specific moment but emphasized that the medical team would need to assess the extent of the damage over the coming days. Carrick admitted that the initial visual assessment did not look favorable for a quick return.

Roma Dominance and United's Halftime Struggles

Before the injury scare, Manchester United endured a chaotic first half where they trailed 2-0 to AS Roma. Matias Soule opened the scoring for the Italians in the 11th minute, followed quickly by Donyell Malen, who converted a penalty five minutes later after Ayden Heaven handled the ball in the box. The Red Devils were booed off the pitch at halftime, reflecting a poor start to the season that marks their worst beginning in forty years.

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The team looked on course for a fourth consecutive defeat before the interval ended. The defensive errors and lack of cohesion allowed Roma to control the tempo and exploit spaces in the United backline. This period of struggle highlighted the ongoing instability within the squad, which has struggled to find a settled formation under recent management changes.

Carrick Praises Character in Second Half Comeback

Manchester United transformed their performance after the restart, showing immense character to stage a remarkable comeback. Bruno Fernandes scored from a retaken penalty just before the hour mark to give the home side hope. With ten minutes remaining, the team still trailed, but Matheus Cunha delivered a pivotal performance by scoring two goals in six minutes to secure the victory.

Carrick credited the players for their resilience and quality, noting that the atmosphere at Old Trafford played a crucial part in shifting the game's dynamic. He spoke about the importance of the supporters going home happy and energized, emphasizing that the win provided a morale boost for a club facing intense scrutiny. The interim manager highlighted that the team showed they could weather adversity together.

Squad Depth Concerns and Upcoming Fixture Outlook

The loss of Carlos Baleba compounds existing worries regarding Manchester United's ability to field a consistent starting lineup. Analysts suggest that being without key players for extended periods will hinder the team's progress, especially given their current standing of 17th in both the Premier League and Champions League tables. The hamstring injury is expected to keep Baleba out for a while, removing a vital option from Carrick's tactical pool.

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Despite the mixed emotions of a late victory marred by an injury, the focus now shifts to the upcoming fixture against Aston Villa at Old Trafford this Sunday. The team must manage their resources carefully as they attempt to climb the league standings. The coming days will determine the precise timeline for Baleba's recovery, with the medical team conducting further tests to establish a clear prognosis.