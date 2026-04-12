Manchester United Injury Update: Key Players Ruled Out of Leeds Clash

Manchester United faces Leeds United in a highly anticipated match. Several key players are out due to injuries, including Harry Maguire. Lisandro Martinez may return, while Matthijs De Ligt and Patrick Dorgu are still sidelined. Diogo Dalot is expected to be available.

Manchester United will be without several key players when they face Leeds United on Monday evening in a highly anticipated grudge match at Old Trafford. This fixture, a clash between long-time rivals, is known for its intensity, often compared to the heated atmospheres of the north London Derby, the Tyne-Wear Derby, and the Old Firm.

With more than just three points at stake, interim head coach Michael Carrick faces a challenge in navigating player injuries as the 8pm kick-off approaches in Greater Manchester. The absence of several first-team stars will undoubtedly impact United's performance in this crucial encounter, forcing Carrick to make strategic adjustments to his lineup and tactics. The absence of key players could significantly change the team's balance. \Several players are currently sidelined due to various injuries. Harry Maguire will be unavailable due to the red card he received against Bournemouth prior to the international break. Lisandro Martinez, who has been out since the 1-1 draw with West Ham in February due to a hamstring issue, might be available for the Leeds match. Carrick indicated during his press conference that a final decision on Martinez's participation would be made, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the player is fully ready before returning to action. He stated that Martinez is back in training, but the decision hinges on the player's readiness for competitive play. Matthijs De Ligt, sidelined since November with a back injury, is not expected to return for the Monday night clash. Carrick confirmed that De Ligt is still undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and is not yet ready to return to the pitch. Patrick Dorgu, who has been out of action with a hamstring injury since January's win over Arsenal, is also unavailable. Diogo Dalot, who missed the recent training camp due to illness, is expected to be available for selection, adding a boost to the squad. The team's medical staff will continue to monitor the players' recovery progress to ensure they can return to the pitch at the earliest opportunity. \The injuries to key players present a significant challenge for Manchester United as they prepare to face Leeds United. The absence of experienced players in defence and midfield may force Carrick to adjust the team's strategy and potentially introduce younger players into the starting lineup. The team's medical staff is working to ensure that the players are ready to take to the pitch at the earliest opportunity. The potential return dates for some players, such as Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot, offer some hope to the team, but the prolonged absences of players like Matthijs De Ligt and Patrick Dorgu will be keenly felt. The atmosphere at Old Trafford is expected to be electric, and the outcome of the match will be greatly impacted by the availability and fitness of the key players. The team's ability to adapt to the absence of the players will be crucial as they aim to secure a positive result against their rivals and the impact on the team morale is high





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