Manchester United will work with a budget of less than £50 million in the January transfer window and are expected to make only two signings, with a left-back and a striker among the priorities.

Manchester United will have less than £50 million to spend in the January transfer window and are only expected to make two signings, according to reports.

The club's hands are said to be tied by the Premier League's new financial rules, meaning reinforcements will be limited. United chief executive Omar Berrada recently said he was happy with the club's defensive options.

Also read Manchester United Transfer News and Match Analysis

Pochettino Targets Left-Back Solutions

However, the lack of cover at left-back following an injury to Luke Shaw has been a noticeable weak point in recent weeks. Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make two new signings in January, even if one of them is a loan deal. A left-back who could be available for just £25 million and a striker who recently worked with Pochettino at the US national team are among the cheap options under consideration.

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Alejandro Balde, who was heavily linked with a move to United in the summer, has been limited to just five appearances this season. The 23-year-old is exactly what Pochettino needs right now: an explosive left-back who can break through opposition lines and provide natural width. The left-back is also keen to leave after a lack of minutes, and a fee of around £25 million would be value for money in a very inflated market.

United Shortlist Balogun For Striker Role

United are expected to prioritise a move for a striker in January, with Folarin Balogun featuring on their shortlist. Balogun has already worked under Pochettino at international level with the USMNT, so he is familiar with his tactical demands. The former Arsenal striker wants to be reunited with Pochettino. His intelligent movement, alongside his blistering pace, would add much-needed dynamism to United's attack.

Ivan Toney is another option. He said earlier this month: There's been a lot of things happening at Monaco, just out of my control. But I'm sure in the upcoming transfer windows, I'll look to leave again. United appear open to bringing in a loan player, and Toney would arrive as a proven Premier League goalscorer.

Toney And Bassey Linked To United

His physicality and hold-up play would also benefit the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha, who have struggled to combine in attacking areas this season. Fulham's Calvin Bassey emerged as a potential target last week, but the versatile defender is reported to be close to signing a contract extension with the London club. United have also maintained an interest in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but he is likely to prove too expensive given the reported £50 million budget.

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Nathan Collins, 25, is under contract with Brentford until the summer of 2029 and would also command a significant fee. While reinforcements would aid United's cause, former club captains Roy Keane and Gary Neville fear it is not just defenders their old side need. Keane said: I don't think they're great individually, the defenders, and they're certainly not great as a group. It's not as if you're going, Lads, we're not all great.

Keane And Neville Criticise United Defense

But the four of us together, we can do a good job. Neville added: Do you know something. You watch a lot of League Two football, Roy. I watch League Two every single week.

I don't see a lack of order like this in League Two like I do in the Premier League sometimes. Chelsea in their 4-1 loss vs Leeds on Saturday were the same.