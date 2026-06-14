Manchester United Linked with Star Players as West Ham Seek to Keep Their Best

West Ham director Daniel Kretinsky has outlined the club's determination to keep their best players amid reports of interest from Manchester United in both players. Both Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes have been heavily linked with moves away from the Hammers this summer following West Ham's relegation to the Championship.

Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes have both been tipped to join Manchester United . West Ham director Daniel Kretinsky has outlined the club's determination to keep their best players amid reports of interest from Manchester United in both players.

Both Fernandes and Bowen have been heavily linked with moves away from the Hammers this summer following West Ham's relegation to the Championship. As a result, Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination for both players if West Ham are forced to sell their star duo.

However, Kretinsky has made it clear that West Ham have no desire to see some of their star players leave the club this summer.

'Key players are waiting for us. They want to see there is a real chance of keeping the squad together. What matters is funding, strategy and consistency. We have spoken to all of them.

They need to see that our project is real and serious. Promotion is our only goal.





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Manchester United West Ham Jarrod Bowen Mateus Fernandes Transfer Window Relegation Promotion Funding Strategy Consistency

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