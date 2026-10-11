Manchester United to Decide Michael Carrick Future at Monaco Meeting on Wednesday

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are expected to recommend Michael Carrick's dismissal at a pre-planned Monaco meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Wednesday, with United 18th in the Premier League.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick's future will be determined 800 miles away from Old Trafford in Monaco on Wednesday. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are flying out for one of their regular pre-planned meetings to discuss strategy around the football club.

On this occasion, the main issue to be decided is Carrick's future and what should happen next. It is expected that Berrada and Wilcox's recommendation is for the head coach to go. The meeting takes place with United 18th in the Premier League relegation zone after winning just one of their first 10 games and none since August. It is their lowest position so far into a top-flight season since 1986-87 when they were 20th.

Also read Michael Carrick rules out resignation despite Manchester United relegation zone placement

Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought his 28.94% stake for just over £1bn and has been criticised for many decisions since. This is one he really needs to get right. On Christmas Eve 2023, Ratcliffe's vision was much different. He said: Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.

Monaco Meeting And Ratcliffe Vision

Less than three years later, he finds himself dealing with another managerial crisis. Ratcliffe's home is in Monaco and his company Ineos has offices in the principality. The meeting had been in the diary for some time as a regular catch-up between senior executives and their boss. Sources stressed the choice of location was not influenced by the debate around Carrick's future.

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It just happens to now be the most important item for discussion. There is daily contact between senior executives, so if the meeting was purely to decide Carrick's fate it could be done by video conference. The need to travel to Monaco is not the reason why there is yet to be a decision. The travel element does add a complication given the preference for Berrada and Wilcox to inform Carrick of any decision face to face.

Sources say the Monaco meetings used to be held every six weeks, although in more recent times they are less frequent. Those who have attended them say they take place in the morning, tend to last between three and four hours and usually stop on time so Ratcliffe can go for his regular lunchtime jog. Carrick won 12 games out of 17 as interim boss to earn a two-year contract as Manchester United head coach in the summer.

Club sources were adamant they wanted to give Carrick and his players a chance to turn the situation around. It was also felt that the two-week international break in November represented a better chance for the club to properly assess the start to the campaign. Although they ended a long wait for a victory against Roma on 3 November, United had to come from two goals down to seal a 3-2 victory in a chaotic game.

They failed to press home their advantage after excelling in the first half against Chelsea and eventually lost 2-0 as experienced central defender Lisandro Martinez was sent off. On Sunday, they conceded twice inside five minutes and had to come from two goals down twice to claim a point against Villa.

Recent Results And Defensive Problems

While sources said the comebacks showed the United squad were still playing for Carrick, it is also understood the chaotic nature of the games and the inability to stop the opposition from scoring has led Berrada and Wilcox, who were at all three matches, to conclude a change of coach is required to get United out of the mess they find themselves in. United have conceded 30 goals so far this season in 15 games - 19 in 10 Premier League matches, eight in four in the Champions League and three in their one Carabao Cup tie.

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Instead of replacing Carrick, another option under consideration is additional coaching support to assist the current team. Bayern Munich coach Aaron Danks, who worked with Carrick at Middlesbrough and was touted as a potential appointment in the summer, is one option. If Ratcliffe was to decide otherwise, it would raise serious questions over the future of Berrada and Wilcox.

The pair still retain faith, even though United are heading towards sacking a manager in mid-season for the third successive year, having backed them in the summer and spent millions on new players. Ratcliffe is a ruthless operator and has clear opinions of his own. He also has form, spending £5m hiring Dan Ashworth as sporting director from Newcastle in 2024, then waiting for the 55-year-old to spend five months on gardening leave before he could start work.

Coaching Support And Sporting Director

Five months later, Ashworth was sacked due to a divergence of opinion over who should replace Ten Hag. Ashworth felt someone with Premier League experience was a better fit for United's squad. Ratcliffe wanted a more modern alternative. Berrada suggested Amorim.

Wilcox, after initial reservations, also got on board. Amorim was dismissed after 14 months. The other unknown element is the Glazer family, who will need to sign off any decision. At the time of the Ratcliffe purchase, United confirmed the club's board had handed over responsibility for the football side.

But United's articles of association state that responsibilities delegated by directors can also be revoked or altered. Of the 12 current directors, six are members of the Glazer family, including co-chairs Joel and Avi Glazer. United's rules state that if required, the chairman of any meeting will have a second and casting vote. Although there have been media reports of Glazer dissatisfaction at United's current plight, there has been no public statement on the matter.

Glazer Approval And Future Decision

It may seem strange, but the reality is, as with any employee, Carrick will continue to do his job until told otherwise - and so far, there has been no conversation to suggest that will change.