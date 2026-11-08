Former Everton chief executive Wyness says Manchester United's signing failures stem from a bloated decision-making structure, not from recruitment staff, citing a CIES report.

Former Everton chief executive Wyness has argued that Manchester United's recruitment problems stem from a flawed decision-making process behind the scenes, not from the club's recruitment department. Wyness served as CEO at Goodison Park between 2004 and 2009 and now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs. He made the comments in response to a recent report from CIES Football Observatory.

The CIES analysis found that Manchester United's signings across the last five years have seen their market values depreciate more than those of any other Premier League club. The report recorded a total drop of £338million in the values of those players since they joined the club. The study excluded academy players and measured the appreciation or decrease in each signing since joining their clubs.

Also read Wyness Targets Kveradze as Everton's Next Marquee Signing

Why Wyness Blames the Decision-Making Process

Wyness said the figures are damning in numerical terms and that he considers this a fair way to assess the club. He argued, however, that gutting the recruitment department addresses the wrong issue.

Wyness said the players had been assembled over several managers, and the final say had not always rested with the managers or the recruitment department. He added that there had been a number of occasions when other targets or better targets were offered at United but were overruled by those higher up in the club.

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Wyness described the process as dysfunctional in terms of the reporting structure, invoking the familiar saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. He said successful clubs have a very slim reporting structure, whereas Manchester United have a very bloated one and still so much internal politics.

Competing Views on Club Structure and Recruitment

Wyness places the blame on governance rather than on the staff who identify and negotiate signings. He said the problem lies in the process through which decisions are made, not in the people tasked with scouting and recommending players.

The CIES report focuses on the financial cost of the signings, while Wyness reads the same numbers as evidence of structural weakness. The source material does not include a response from Manchester United to these claims, so the club's position on the recruitment criticism is not set out here.

Wyness also said that too many people have a say at Old Trafford and that the internal politics behind the scenes are hindering the club. His view is that the number of decision-makers, rather than the quality of the recruitment team, is the central obstacle to improvement.

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