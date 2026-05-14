Manchester United's Next Permanent Manager: Michael Carrick as a Leading Candidate

Manchester United are edging closer to announcing their next permanent manager, with Michael Carrick the leading candidate. The 44-year-old has exceeded many people's expectations since assuming control in January after Ruben Amorim's turbulent spell came to an acrimonious conclusion.

Manchester United are edging closer to announcing their next permanent manager , with Michael Carrick the leading candidate. The 44-year-old has exceeded many people's expectations since assuming control in January after Ruben Amorim's turbulent spell came to an acrimonious conclusion.

United have considered alternative options but Carrick has consistently been regarded as the favourite for a position that several players have publicly endorsed him for. The former Middlesbrough boss has presided over a notable uplift in atmosphere and performances, with Champions League qualification sealed with three fixtures remaining. Ahead of the final two matches of the campaign, United are also poised to comfortably secure third place ahead of Liverpool and Aston Villa.

The summer at Old Trafford promises to be intriguing, with incomings and outgoings anticipated as Carrick, presuming he secures the position, moulds the squad in his image. Michael Carrick, open about wanting the role permanently, expects to receive support during what could prove to be a busy summer. Departing midfielder Casemiro has been offering guidance to Kobbie Mainoo, describing him as the 'present and the future of the club.

' The trajectories of both players have been transformed under Carrick. The Brazilian has also been influential off the pitch, providing mentorship to younger players like Mainoo. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, he addressed the difficulty of connecting with younger players in the era of social media





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Permanent Manager Champions League Spot Atmosphere And Performances Champions League Qualification Third Place Alternative Options Bruno Fernandes Casemiro Kobbie Mainoo Social Media Mentorship Younger Players

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