Manchester United are preparing for a Champions League return and are looking to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. The club is expected to bring Ederson, a central midfielder, and possibly Mateus Fernandes, a Portugal international, to Old Trafford. They are also considering new signings for their midfield and left-back positions.

Manchester United need to spend this summer as they prepare for a Champions League return, and there's a chance to get some business wrapped up early indicating an agreement has been reached to bring him to Old Trafford and Corriere dello Sport since reporting the player will undergo a medical while away in the United States for the World Cup.

Ederson's arrival could be confirmed as soon as this week, but it isn't the only United deal in the pipeline. Here, we've taken a closer look at what might be in store. A new midfielder was an obvious priority for Carrick from the moment Casemiro's summer exit was confirmed. Now, it turns out the man playing backup to the veteran in Brazil's World Cup squad will become his long-term replacement at Old Trafford.

For a while, it looked as though Atletico Madrid were in pole position to sign the Atalanta man. United have stolen a march, though, after rekindling interest in a player who has been linked in the past. Ederson is expected to arrive as one of at least two new central midfielders, boosting an area where there was a notable lack of depth last term.

The 26-year-old will arrive off the back of a World Cup campaign with Brazil, having been called up as a replacement for the injured Wesley just days before the tournament. The sub-£40m fee for Ederson could benefit United when it comes to finding the funds for their second midfield addition. West Ham are reported to want as much as £85m for Portugal international Mateus Fernandes, though that sum could come down.

Fernandes was a shining light for the Hammers in their relegation battle, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side dropped down to the Championship on the final day of the season. The London side remain hopeful of doubling their money on the 21-year-old, but an opening bid is likely to be somewhat lower. Manchester United have launched their new home kit for the 2026/27 season, inspired by the club's heritage and featuring a classic polo collar with iconic adidas details.

Ugarte has three years left on his contract, so there's no urgency to sell, though United will likely be keen to cash in on someone whose wages don't match his value to the side. Atletico Madrid might be potential suitors after missing out on Ederson, but any sale would come at a loss. Andre Onana is another high earner who appears surplus to requirements.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor, but appears set to return to his parent club as the next steps are decided. The fine form of Senne Lammens in his first United season means there's no huge incentive to reintegrate Onana, who broadly saw the bad outweigh the good during his time as first-choice. The challenge is finding a taker for a player who cost around £47m from Inter Milan.

He could yet join Trabzonspor permanently, with the Turkish club's president Ertugrul Dogan appearing optimistic. Another area where United will likely need to invest is left-back. Luke Shaw stayed fit for almost all of last season, playing more minutes than in any other Premier League campaign, though it remains to be seen whether he can repeat the trick with the added pressure of eight or more matches in the Champions League.

Last season's backup Malacia has moved on, while Patrick Dorgu - signed under Ruben Amorim as a wing-back option - looks like a better fit in a more advanced role. If United are to target Premier League experience in their quest for new blood, Fulham's Antonee Robinson and Newcastle's Lewis Hall look to be among the leading contenders





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