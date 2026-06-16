Manchester United's Summer Transfer Plans: Targets, Sales, and Key Decisions

Manchester United are preparing for a significant summer transfer window with targets like Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes, while managing outgoings including Marcus Rashford and potentially Andre Onana.

Manchester United are shaping up for a busy summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad under the guidance of new football leadership.

The club has identified several key targets across multiple positions, with a focus on adding pace and creativity to the attack. One of the primary targets is Crysencio Summerville, the Dutch winger currently representing the Netherlands at the World Cup. Summerville has impressed with his dribbling and goal-scoring ability, and he netted for his nation in their opening game.

United were prepared to make a move for Antoine Semenyo in January to play on the left flank, but now Summerville has emerged as a priority. West Ham value Summerville at around £50 million, and United's interest raises the possibility of a double deal with the Hammers, as Ineos chiefs are also advancing in talks to sign Mateus Fernandes. Fernandes, a highly rated midfielder, would add depth to United's engine room.

The club is also tracking Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, but the Magpies value the Italian at £100 million, making a move difficult without significant sales. To fund these incomings, United are actively looking to offload several players this summer. The club hopes to raise funds through permanent transfers, with Marcus Rashford's future a major talking point.

Barcelona had the option to sign Rashford for £26 million, but that deadline expired at midnight on Monday, meaning the Spanish giants would have to negotiate a new fee if they still want the forward. United are open to Rashford returning for pre-season, but their ideal scenario is a permanent sale this window. They will not engage in another loan deal with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeping position remains uncertain. Andre Onana's future is yet to be resolved; Trabzonspor's president has expressed confidence that Onana will re-sign with the Turkish club, but no agreement has been reached. United may need to find a replacement if Onana departs. Other outgoings could include several fringe players to generate additional revenue.

The club's recruitment strategy under Ineos prioritizes younger, high-potential talents who can develop into stars, balancing the need for immediate impact with long-term planning. Manager Erik ten Hag will have a say in the targets, but financial constraints mean every signing must be carefully considered. United are expected to be active in the market, with a focus on securing deals early to ensure new additions have a full pre-season with the squad.

The coming weeks will be crucial as the club navigates negotiations and attempts to reshape the squad for the challenges ahead. Fans can expect a mix of exciting arrivals and necessary departures as Manchester United aim to build a team capable of competing for top honors





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