Manchester United's Transfer Strategy: Targeting Premier League Proven Players and Abroad

Manchester United are hoping to replicate their successful summer transfer window from last year by making similar signings in this window. The club is targeting Premier League-proven players and signings from abroad when the data and financials align for a deal.

Manchester United are hoping to replicate their successful summer transfer window from last year by making similar signings in this window. The club signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Senne Lammens last season, and all four players have played important roles in a season in which United finished third.

Cunha, Mbeumo, and Sesko reached double figures for goals, and there was not a single period of the campaign without one of the trio being in form, despite there being peaks and troughs for them all. They perfectly dovetailed. Mbeumo made an exceptional start to the season, Cunha started to find his feet in December, and Sesko enjoyed a purple patch in 2026.

Lammens was so good that he was named the Premier League's Transfer of the Season, beating the likes of Rayan Cherki, Joao Pedro, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Granit Xhaka to the award. United sources admitted that club chiefs felt their approach of targeting Premier League-proven players had been vindicated, and that a similar approach would be used in future windows.

That suggests United's approach for the foreseeable future will be considering players from the Premier League, along with some signings from abroad when the data and financials align for a deal. The club is looking to sign Ederson, a 26-year-old midfielder who can play as a deep-lying midfielder or as a No.8, and has built a reputation in Italy for his running power, averaging 10.6km per game in the league. Ederson falls into the latter category of signings from abroad.

The Brazilian is being signed to strengthen the squad ahead of a season in which the schedule will return to normal, and everything is moving in the right direction for the midfielder to arrive in a deal worth around £38m. However, United's plans to sign a marquee midfielder to replace Casemiro are not expected to alter, with significant investment earmarked to secure a replacement.

Elliot Anderson is at the top of United's midfielder shortlist, and he's an example of a Premier League-proven target. Anderson has been brilliant for Nottingham Forest, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada, and Jason Wilcox were in attendance when he impressed at Old Trafford last month. United are not prepared to be drawn into a bidding war with Manchester City, who also want to sign Anderson, which could value him at around £100m.

United are exploring a signing at left-back, and Newcastle defender Lewis Hall is admired, but he is contracted at St. James' Park until 2029, and Newcastle's financial position has been strengthened by the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, which alleviates pressure to sell more top players. The expectation is that Newcastle would at least double the £35m they signed Hall for two years ago to consider a sale, which shows why United's new strategy in the market is sometimes difficult to execute.

The good news is that United have the power to turn the heads of players from Premier League rivals. They are England's biggest club, can pay top wages, and will compete in the Champions League next season. Transfers between Premier League clubs are rarely cheap, but they come with less risk attached





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