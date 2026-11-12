Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick after a poor start to the season, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up to replace him.

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick as head coach after just 173 days in charge. The decision was confirmed in a statement at 10:37am on Thursday, shortly after Carrick left the club's training ground.

Carrick arrived at Carrington at 7:50am and was dismissed less than two and a half hours later, leaving at 10:18am. The club had given him a two-year contract after he guided United to a third-placed finish and Champions League qualification last season. United's statement read: After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.

Also read Manchester United to Decide Michael Carrick Future at Monaco Meeting on Wednesday

Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.

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Carrick United Performance Struggles

Carrick initially rejoined United in January and led the team to third in the Premier League by winning 12 of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period. However, the team have struggled this season, winning just three of their first 15 games across all competitions. In the league, United are 18th with eight points from 10 matches, their worst return at this stage since the 1972-73 campaign.

The final blow was Sunday's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Sources close to United say the club's leadership believe their squad is far better than the performances and results under Carrick have indicated. They gave him a chance to turn things around against Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa but ultimately felt the team were not on the right path.

The decision was reached by co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, the Glazer family, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in the south of France on Wednesday, while Carrick remained in limbo back in Manchester. Carrick took charge of training on Tuesday morning. Former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is lined up to succeed Carrick. It is understood there is a framework in place for the current United States head coach to take over.

Pochettino Set For United Role

Appointing Pochettino will not come cheap: he has a release clause in his US contract worth a reported 10 million US dollars (7.4 million pounds). US Soccer is understood to be prepared for Pochettino's potential departure, with a succession plan ready to be activated. Pochettino has spoken to United about the job on several occasions down the years, including in 2022 when the club instead turned to Erik ten Hag.

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The way Carrick's exit has been handled has caused anger externally and within some parts of the club given his years of service to United. Carrick made 464 appearances during a medal-laden time as a United player and becomes the seventh manager to be dismissed by the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Club legend Peter Schmeichel described the treatment of Carrick as very disrespectful.

Reactions To Carrick Departure Handling

Rio Ferdinand labelled the sacking like ChatGPT, noting the 142-word statement was sent by the communications department with no message from club chiefs. Carrick's departure comes after a season of promise last term, but a disastrous start to the current campaign sealed his fate. United hope to have Marcus Rashford back for their upcoming clash with Liverpool after a fresh treatment plan on a groin injury given by a specialist.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has said Pochettino should turn down the job unless he gets two new signings to fix what he calls the worst back four in the Premier League. Pochettino's potential appointment may prove inspired, but the club's handling of Carrick's exit has raised questions. The former midfielder leaves with United languishing in the relegation zone and with the club desperate to turn their season around.