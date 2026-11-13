Manchester United Sacks Michael Carrick and Targets Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United confirms the immediate departure of interim head coach Michael Carrick following a chaotic four-day period, with chief executive Omar Berrada delivering the news personally.

Manchester United officially confirmed the departure of interim head coach Michael Carrick on Thursday morning, marking the end of a turbulent chapter for the club. Chief executive Omar Berrada personally delivered the news to Carrick at approximately 10:30 am, confirming that the organization intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.

The Mechanics of the Interim Sacking

The decision to part ways with Carrick came with immediate effect after a chaotic four-day period defined by internal delays and high-level boardroom discussions. Berrada, who is Moroccan, chose to deliver the dismissal face-to-face rather than issuing a remote statement, a move described as a minimal courtesy given the circumstances surrounding the interim coach's tenure.

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Carrick's exit was finalized after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined that the club could not wait any longer for a permanent solution. Although Ratcliffe rarely speaks publicly, he hosted a critical meeting regarding the manager's future from his primary residence in Monaco. This delay was partly due to the biannual INEOS CEO summit held on Tuesday, which Ratcliffe deemed inflexible to the urgent events unfolding at the club.

The timing of the decision suggests that the board grew impatient with the lack of progress during the summit. By choosing to act swiftly, United aims to stabilize the squad before their upcoming fixtures, ending Carrick's short-lived stewardship of the first team.

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Stakeholder Positions and Internal Dynamics

Underlying the dismissal were tensions between coaching staff and the football operations department. Director of football Jason Wilcox had previously expressed concerns regarding the team's performance from set pieces. These criticisms formed part of the broader friction that led to the sacking of former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Before his own departure, Amorim had been highly critical of Wilcox in his final press conference. He placed the director of football on a list of individuals who needed to perform their specific duties more effectively, signaling a disconnect in the club's hierarchical structure.

The atmosphere at the Carrington training ground became increasingly muted as rumors circulated among staff that Carrick was preparing to leave. Many insiders anticipated the change, recognizing that the interim role was never intended to be a long-term solution for the troubled side.

Mauricio Pochettino Emerges as Primary Candidate

Reports indicate that Manchester United is actively finalizing an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to take over the managerial position. Interest in the former Spain and Argentina international only intensified following the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, which stood as Carrick's final match in charge.

Before Pochettino became the leading name, other prominent managers such as Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann were considered strong candidates for the role. Despite this competition, the Glazer family, who remain the majority owners of the club, worked to convince Pochettino to make the move to Old Trafford.

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BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone reported that under-21s lead coach Adam Lawrence took charge of training on Thursday. This session involved only four first-team players, as the remainder of the squad was either recovering from injury or on international duty with their respective national teams.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Next Steps

The sudden change in leadership has already triggered reactions from the playing squad. The number of Manchester United players who posted messages on Instagram regarding Carrick's exit has now reached double digits, including club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Pochettino faces a complex schedule if he accepts the position. He is scheduled to manage his final two games as head coach of the USMNT, including a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie against Haiti. Following these matches, he is expected to travel to Manchester to prepare for United's critical Premier League trip to Liverpool on November 22.

This appointment represents a significant shift for a club currently navigating a period of instability. The swift action by Omar Berrada and the board aims to restore confidence among fans and stakeholders, who have watched the team struggle under successive managerial changes.

Conclusion

The sacking of Michael Carrick and the potential hiring of Mauricio Pochettino highlight the urgent need for direction at Manchester United. With the season progressing, the club must now rely on new leadership to turn their fortunes around in the coming weeks and months.