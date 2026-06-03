Manchester United Set for Busy Summer Transfer Window with Ederson and Orozco Deals

Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window with deals agreed for Ederson and Orozco. The club has agreed a package worth £38.8m for Ederson, while Orozco will join the club when he turns 18 in July.

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Ederson and will have another player making the move to Old Trafford next month. United could be set for a busy summer transfer window with a host of players already being linked with a move to the Reds.

Michael Carrick will be busy looking ahead to next season and will hope to have some reinforcements added to his squad as United prepare for their return to European competition. Ederson has been a player of interest to United for some time and a deal was agreed with Atalanta this week to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford. United have agreed an overall package worth £38.8m for Ederson, which includes an initial £35m fee plus £3.8m in add-ons.

United will hope to get a deal for Ederson wrapped up in the near future, with the 26-year-old expected to be the first signing of a midfield rebuild this summer. The Atalanta star is just one player that United are closing in on bringing to Old Trafford, with another deal also being lined up.

A deal was agreed between United and Orozco's current club Fortaleza CEIF last September, but the young midfielder was not able to officially move to Old Trafford due to being 17 years old at the time. Orozco will turn 18 in July, at which point he will officially be able to become a United player and move to Manchester. United scouts were impressed with Orozco and the teenager was shown around Carrington and Old Trafford in December last year.

Despite only being 17 years old, Orozco was still named in 11 matchday squads for Fortaleza CEIF's first team last season, making two appearances from the bench in Colombia's top division. It now remains to be seen what will happen with the rest of the summer transfer window at United, as the club prepares for its return to European competition.

West Ham star Mateus Fernandes is understood to remain a target for United after the Hammers were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season. Sky has upgraded its Ultimate TV and Sky Sports bundle to now include HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+, discovery+, and Hayu, as well as 135 channels and full Sky coverage of the Premier League and EFL





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