Manchester United set to seal double transfer worth £140m, close to signing Sandro Tonali and Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly close to sealing a double transfer worth £140 million after confirming the permanent appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach. They have identified Sandro Tonali and Ederson as their two main targets for the central midfield area, and the deal is expected to go through.

Manchester United are reportedly close to sealing a double transfer worth £140 million after confirming the permanent appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo have been in fine form over the final months of the season, but Casemiro has already announced he is leaving the club on a free transfer this summer.

United have little in the way of depth either, and there is doubt over the future of Manuel Ugarte. They identified Sandro Tonali and Ederson as their two main targets for the central midfield area. The Italy international, whose nation haven't qualified for the World Cup, has again been a key player for Newcastle this season. It is claimed that the club have confidence that United can complete both summer transfers, with Tonali being a long-term target.

The deal is expected to go through and a figure of either €100 million, or €75-80m plus bonuses has been quoted. Michael Carrick specifically wants Tonali as his first signing as a permanent United head coach, and wants the club to prioritise that deal before then moving on to Ederson. There is a 'good chance the deal will go through' for Tonali, with a figure of either €100 million or €75-80m plus bonuses quoted





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Manchester United Double Transfer Central Midfield Bill Maguire Michael Carrick Sandro Tonali Ederson Champions League Football BPL Prem League

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