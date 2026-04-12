Manchester United Squad Welcomes Harry Maguire's Contract Extension

The Manchester United squad has reacted positively to the news of Harry Maguire's one-year contract extension, with the veteran defender's leadership and influence highly valued by his teammates. The extension comes after a period of improved form and amidst a positive shift in the team's performance, fueling hopes for a successful future. Maguire expresses his delight and determination to contribute to the club's long-term goals.

The Manchester United squad has celebrated the news that Harry Maguire has agreed to a one-year contract extension . The decision, which was finalized last week, reflects the significant backing the veteran defender enjoys within the team. The majority of the players reportedly expressed their strong belief that not offering Maguire a new contract would have been an unwise move.

Maguire, 33, has experienced a resurgence in form and favor after navigating periods of difficulty under both Erik ten Hag and, more recently, Ruben Amorim, showcasing resilience and leadership qualities that resonate with his teammates. Having joined United from Leicester City for a substantial £80 million, Maguire's influence, particularly under the guidance of Michael Carrick, has been marked by his commitment and the example he sets for others. His teammates have reportedly been vocal in their support, eager to see him secure his future at the club. The news has been met with widespread approval from within the club, with players valuing his experience and contributions to the team's dynamics. \Reports earlier in the year indicated that there was a strong desire amongst the players to see Maguire offered a new deal. Sources close to the club highlighted his positive impact in the dressing room and his role in mentoring younger players such as Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro. The sentiment was that he commands respect and has proven his value, both on and off the field. Despite speculation linking him with a potential move to AC Milan during the January transfer window, the rumors were quelled by the contract extension. This new agreement ensures he will spend an eighth season at Old Trafford. Maguire himself has expressed his delight at staying with the club, emphasizing the significance of playing for Manchester United, a club he has been with for seven years, soon to be eight. He sees the future with optimism, looking forward to a strong finish to the current season and aiming for significant improvements in the next. Maguire is focused on ending the season strongly to establish the team in a favorable position for the upcoming season, and he anticipates that the club will continue to evolve and become more successful. His commitment is towards the team and the club, prioritizing the collective success over individual achievements. \Maguire's contract extension is a significant boost for the senior squad, especially as they aim to secure a place in European competition next season. The team's improved performance under Michael Carrick has generated excitement among fans, with the club now in contention for a Champions League spot. Maguire anticipates a ‘special year’ for the club in the 2026/27 season, emphasizing the forward momentum and his desire to contribute to the club's long-term success. He has expressed his belief that the club is on an upward trajectory and his commitment to contributing to it. Maguire recognizes the importance of leaving the club in a strong position, when the time comes. He hopes that continued hard work and successful recruitment during the summer transfer window will pave the way for a memorable season ahead. The emphasis is on building a strong foundation this year to ensure a successful performance next season. He believes the team is in a good place, working towards improving and being a strong team. His goal is to contribute to a better future for the team and to leave the club in a better position for the future





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