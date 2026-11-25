Manchester United have taken eight points from 11 games, their worst league start since 1972, and Opta gives them a 27.5% chance of relegation. New head coach Mauricio Pochettino must fix poor conversion and defensive issues.

Manchester United are facing a 27.5% chance of relegation after their worst start to a league season since 1972, according to Opta. The statistical model makes United the fifth-most likely side to go down, after Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Ipswich and Coventry.

United have taken just eight points from their first 11 Premier League games. Last season, Tottenham escaped relegation on the final day despite finishing 17th with 41 points. After 11 games in 2025-26, Spurs were fifth with 18 points, 10 more than United have now. But expected goals had already predicted a relegation battle for Tottenham, even forecasting their final position.

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Statistics Mirror Tottenham Relegation Battle

United's expected goal difference is almost identical to Tottenham's at this stage last season. This time the table is more honest, even if United are perhaps not as bad as it makes out. But their statistics are those of a team in a relegation battle, with many in the bottom six of Premier League teams. Remarkably, United have taken the most shots in the Premier League this season.

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Their expected goals scored figure is in the top five. But new head coach Mauricio Pochettino must quickly implement quality control at both ends of the pitch. United are converting just 7% of their chances and conceding 16% of their opponents'. Based on xG per shot, United are taking the second-worst chances to score and giving up the easiest ones at the back.

Opta predicts United are most likely to finish 18th, with a 10.1% chance. That would mean the 13-time Premier League winners are relegated. There is a 9.9% chance they finish where Tottenham did last season. Of 26 previous sides with exactly eight points after 11 games, 13 survived and 13 were relegated.

Historical Precedents for Survival Are Scarce

Among those that stayed up, only four finished more than six points above the danger zone. Since the league became 20 teams in 1995-96, no side has finished in the top half after eight points or fewer from their first 11 games. Two teams did finish in the top half more than 30 years ago, but they had four more games to climb the table when teams played 42 games a season.

Both were in the top half at the 38-game mark, so a top-half finish would not be entirely unprecedented. It is a big ask, though. United have already taken 19 points fewer from the fixtures they have played than they did last season. Even if they repeat the results that led to them finishing third from now on, they would still only reach 52 points, the number Chelsea narrowly finished 10th with last season.

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Fixtures Against Bottom Seven Offer Slim Hope

United are without a win in nine Premier League matches. Their remaining fixtures of 2026 offer some hope. They have a tough home game against Brentford this weekend and a trip to champions Arsenal just before Christmas. Their other five games are against teams currently in the bottom seven, sides we must call relegation rivals.

Pochettino will hope to quickly quash any concerns his new club will be embroiled in the same fight as his former one last season. A 4-0 defeat at Liverpool has added to the pressure. United's attack has been productive in shot volume but poor in quality, while the defense has conceded easy chances.