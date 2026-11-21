Manchester United seek Victor Osimhen to solve attacking issues, but Galatasaray value the striker at £100m with no release clause, complicating a transfer before January.

Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, viewing the Nigeria international as a primary solution to their current offensive struggles. The 27-year-old forward is reportedly willing to discuss a move to Old Trafford, acknowledging the prestige of the club and the challenge of playing in the Premier League. Despite his personal openness to the switch, the financial and contractual barriers remain significant hurdles for the English side as they navigate a difficult season.

Financial Demands and Contractual Reality

Galatasaray have placed a substantial valuation on their star player, with reports indicating the club demands a transfer fee between £80 million and £100 million for the forward. This figure reflects his consistent performance record and the high demand for proven goal-scorers in the top European leagues. Osimhen is reportedly willing to accept a salary package comparable to his current earnings in Turkey, which stand at approximately £13 million annually, removing wage demands as a primary obstacle to the deal.

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However, the lack of a release clause in Osimhen's contract, which is valid until June 2029, severely limits the possibility of a mid-season transfer. Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish champions, are determined to keep their top scorer through the remainder of the campaign as they contest for domestic titles. Any attempt by Manchester United to acquire his services before the January window closes faces steep resistance from the Istanbul-based club, who control the negotiations entirely.

Historical Performance and Player Loyalty

Osimhen's tenure at Galatasaray has been marked by exceptional goal-scoring efficiency, having initially joined on loan before signing a permanent deal. During his debut season with the club, he netted 37 goals, a performance that revitalized his career and established him as a key asset. He added another 22 goals in the following term and has already scored 10 goals in the current campaign, demonstrating his reliability as a focal point for the attack.

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Close associates of the player have indicated that while he feels flattered by Manchester United's interest, his loyalty remains with his current employers. Sources suggest that Osimhen would welcome a move to the Premier League but emphasizes that the decision rests firmly with the negotiations between the two clubs. The player's stance is one of professional cooperation, leaving it to the respective organizations to resolve the financial and logistical aspects of a potential transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tactical Requirements

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is under increasing pressure to improve the team's attacking output, as the squad currently sits near the relegation zone despite qualifying for the Champions League last season. The team has won only one of its opening 10 league games, highlighting the urgent need for a turnaround in form and results. Pochettino has identified the need for a proven, central striker who can lead the line, score consistently, and link up play effectively.

The current strikers, Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee, have combined for just four goals across all competitions this season, failing to establish themselves as undisputed first choices. While players like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can operate centrally, Pochettino seeks a more traditional number nine similar to the role Harry Kane fulfilled during his time at Tottenham. Osimhen fits this profile precisely, offering the physical presence and finishing ability that the United attack currently lacks.

Strategic Timeline for a Potential Move

Despite the immediate interest, industry reports suggest that a transfer is far more likely to materialize in the summer window next year. At that time, Osimhen will have two years remaining on his contract, potentially altering the leverage and financial dynamics between the clubs. Pochettino must focus on improving the current squad's performance in the short term, particularly with a high-stakes match against Liverpool approaching, to avoid falling further into danger.

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The manager's record in opening games at new clubs is a point of pride, and he aims to extend this unbeaten streak against Liverpool this weekend. However, the broader challenge of transforming the team's fortunes requires significant reinforcements, which may not be feasible before the winter break. Manchester United are likely to continue monitoring Osimhen's situation, but any concrete progress towards a deal is expected to wait until the summer transfer period begins.