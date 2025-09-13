Manchester United to Explore Mid-Season Friendlies Amidst European Football Absence

Manchester United are reportedly considering playing mid-season friendlies during Champions League matchdays to boost revenue due to their absence from European competitions.

Manchester United are reportedly considering playing mid-season friendlies during Champions League matchdays to bolster their revenue this season. The decision stems from United's absence from European football for the first time since the 2014/15 season, resulting in a significant revenue shortfall.

Despite initial hopes of securing European football through the Europa League final, a disappointing performance against Tottenham Hotspur saw them miss out completely, leaving their schedule devoid of midweek European fixtures. Adding to the challenge, United's early exit from the Carabao Cup has prompted the club to explore alternative revenue streams. According to The Sun, Manchester United are considering organizing friendlies in countries like the UAE against other top clubs also facing a European football absence this season. Potential opponents include AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Lazio, and Sevilla. These matches could generate a substantial amount of money for United, potentially half the revenue earned from their recent Asian tour or even more against smaller European clubs with less global appeal.This potential move, however, might be met with controversy among some supporters. The added travel strain on the first-team squad during a crucial season where improved Premier League performance is paramount is a concern. There's also the increased risk of injuries during these tours, which could further impact the team's performance. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) playing a significant role in modern football, generating additional income is crucial to fund new signings and balance the club's finances. United effectively utilized player sales this summer, bolstering their squad with additions like Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Bryan Mbeumo while simultaneously generating funds. United's reported efforts to boost revenue through mid-season friendlies highlight the financial challenges faced by clubs absent from Europe's premier competition





