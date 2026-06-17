Manchester United Transfer News and Rumours

The latest news and transfer rumors surrounding Manchester United, including updates on Ederson, Sandro Tonali, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho.

transfer news on Wednesday, June 17th. Michael Carrick's side are expecting a busy summer as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of a return to the Champions League.

Ederson is expected to arrive as one of at least two new central midfielders, adding some much needed depth to a problem area last season. However, there'll be a slight delay until the 26-year-old arrives at Old Trafford after a World Cup campaign with Brazil. Sandro Tonali is another name being linked with a move to Manchester United, with his future at Newcastle United up in the air after missing out on European football.

Another star who needs his future addressed is Marcus Rashford after spending last season on loan with Barcelona, but the La Liga side decided against activating their option-to-buy fee agreed with United. Good morning United fans, Amie here and I will be with you throughout the day, bringing you the latest Manchester United news and transfer news and rumours.

First, let's start, as always, with a quick look back at some of the things that you may have missed from so far today..





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Manchester United Transfer News Ederson Sandro Tonali Marcus Rashford Jadon Sancho

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