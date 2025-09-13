Manchester United Transfer Talk & Marcus Rashford Barcelona Update

The latest Manchester United news and rumours, including transfer speculation about a January move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and an update on Marcus Rashford's loan spell at Barcelona.

Manchester United prepares to face Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the season, aiming for their second consecutive victory. Following their win against Burnley before the September international break, manager Ruben Amorim has had time to hone the squad's tactics at the training ground, setting their sights on another upset at the Etihad Stadium. With Andre Onana's departure and Senne Lammens' arrival, attention has been focused on Amorim's choice for the goalkeeper position.

However, the manager has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will retain his spot in goal. Despite the return of domestic football, transfer speculation continues. The Manchester Evening News provides updates on the latest news and rumors surrounding the club. Reports suggest that United may consider making another bid for Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez in January. The club explored the possibility of signing the Argentine goalkeeper this summer but ultimately opted for Lammens. However, if Lammens struggles to establish himself as a regular starter, Martinez's situation could be revisited. It is anticipated that Martinez will reclaim his status as Villa's first-choice goalkeeper.The Manchester Evening News notes that United's decision not to pursue Martinez this summer, choosing Lammens instead, surprised many. The Belgian's lack of proven experience raises questions about his suitability as a permanent No.1 at Old Trafford. While financial considerations were cited as a factor in the summer's decision, Martinez's wages are unlikely to change significantly by January. Amorim's priority in January is expected to be securing a new midfielder.Marcus Rashford's slow start at Barcelona, failing to score or assist in his first three La Liga games, has led to speculation that the Spanish club might consider ending his loan deal early. However, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has debunked these claims, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that Barcelona remains confident in Rashford's potential and believes he will recover to be a top player. The Manchester Evening News emphasizes that Rashford's initial struggles in Spain were always likely to attract sensational claims. Hansi Flick's team has been competitive in their matches, winning two out of three games. Barcelona is vying for success on multiple fronts this season, and Rashford is expected to play a significant role in all competitions. It is still anticipated that he will secure a permanent transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season





