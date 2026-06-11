Manchester United Trio Penalised for Speeding Offences

Manchester United players Harry Maguire, Altay Bayindir, and Matheus Cunha have faced legal action for speeding in Greater Manchester, with Maguire receiving a thousand pound fine.

Harry Maguire , the seasoned defender for Manchester United , is currently facing a period of significant professional and personal turmoil. Having recently suffered the blow of being excluded from the twenty-six man England squad selected by manager Thomas Tuchel for the upcoming World Cup , the thirty-three year old centre-back expressed his devastation on social media, stating he felt shocked and gutted by the decision.

However, as his international teammates departed for the United States to begin their intensive preparations for the tournament, Maguire found himself dealing with an entirely different set of challenges in the courtroom. It has been revealed that he is one of three high-profile Manchester United stars who have been prosecuted for speeding offences in Greater Manchester, adding further strain to an already difficult period in his career.

The legal troubles for Maguire stem from an incident that occurred on December twenty-eighth of last year. While driving his luxury Range Rover, valued at approximately one hundred and thirty thousand pounds, he was clocked travelling at thirty-seven miles per hour in a thirty mile per hour zone in Altrincham. The route he was taking was between the club's Old Trafford stadium and his residence in Cheshire. Following the investigation, the defender was convicted through the single justice procedure.

The Tameside Magistrates Court imposed a fine of one thousand pounds, along with three penalty points on his driving licence. Additionally, he was ordered to pay one hundred and twenty pounds in costs and a four hundred pound victim surcharge. In a written apology submitted to the court, Maguire admitted his mistake, explaining that he believed he was in a forty mile per hour zone.

He accepted full responsibility for the error and pledged to be more vigilant regarding speed limit signage in the future, even requesting a speed awareness course to avoid penalty points. Alongside Maguire, reserve goalkeeper Altay Bayindir also found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The twenty-eight year old Turkish international was caught driving a Mercedes at forty-one miles per hour in a thirty mile per hour limit within the village of Hale Barns on November twenty-fourth of last year. This particular incident took place shortly before eleven in the evening, roughly an hour after Bayindir and his Manchester United teammates had suffered a frustrating one-nil defeat in a Premier League match against Everton. Unlike Maguire, Bayindir pleaded guilty without offering any mitigation.

Consequently, he was fined six hundred and sixty-six pounds at Manchester Magistrates Court and received three penalty points on his licence, in addition to paying one hundred and twenty pounds in costs and a two hundred and sixty-six pound victim surcharge. Despite these legal hurdles, Bayindir has successfully secured a place in Turkey's World Cup campaign. The third player entangled in legal proceedings is the Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha. His situation is notably more complex than that of his teammates.

Court documents indicate that a Mercedes registered in the twenty-seven year old's name was recorded travelling at thirty-seven miles per hour in a thirty mile per hour zone on Hale Road, the same stretch of road where Bayindir was caught speeding. This occurrence happened on August seventeenth of last year, within hours of Manchester United's opening day Premier League loss to Arsenal, while Cunha was travelling between Old Trafford and his home.

Beyond the speeding charge, Cunha is accused of an additional criminal offence for failing to respond to police letters requesting that he identify the driver of the vehicle. While his teammates were handled via private written evidence, Cunha is expected to appear in open court at Bolton Magistrates Court on December sixteenth, where a judge will consider both his sentence and a potential disqualification from driving. Cunha remains a key part of Brazil's World Cup squad.

The convergence of these three cases highlights a recurring issue with speeding among the high-earning athletes at Old Trafford. While the legal system allowed Maguire and Bayindir to avoid public court appearances through the single justice procedure, the lack of cooperation from Cunha has ensured that his case will be dealt with more formally. For Maguire, the combination of being axed from the national team and facing a substantial fine serves as a low point in his recent trajectory.

The contrast between the players is stark, with some moving forward toward the World Cup with their national teams while others remain stuck in the aftermath of local traffic violations and administrative failures. The incidents serve as a reminder of the scrutiny faced by public figures and the strict application of road safety laws in Greater Manchester





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