Manchester United vs Sunderland: Amad struggles, Carrick's rotation call, Premier League woes continue for rivals

All the latest news and updates ahead of Manchester United's tough test against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Amad has struggled for form as of late (Picture: Getty) Manchester United face a tough test on the road this afternoon when they take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Michael Carrick's side confirmed their place in next season's Champions League with victory over Liverpool last week and are sitting pretty in third place, six points clear of their arch-rivals. But with millions of pounds the difference between finishing third and fifth, the job is not done. Carrick will also demand a strong end to the season to bolster his hopes of landing the job on a permanent basis. Lisandro Martinez is available again after serving his three match suspension.

He might have a tough job reclaiming his spot in the side however, with Ayden Heaven impressing in his absence. The only confirmed injury absentee is Matthijs de Ligt with there still no clear timeline for his return from a back injury that has sidelined him since November.

Benji Sesko is replaced at half-time last Sunday against Liverpool after taking a whack to the shin when he was shoved down the infamous Old Trafford dip and into the advertising boards by Ibrahima Konate. Sesko took a spill down the famous Old Trafford dip. With Champions League qualification in the bag, Carrick has suggested he will give more minutes to players who have been on the fringes of the first-team since he took the reins.

Patrick Dorgu is hopeful of a runout after his last two starting appearances in the left wing saw him score twice. A hamstring injury curtailed his progress under Carrick but he could have the chance to make a further impression in the final weeks of the season. Amad Diallo has struggled of late but will likely get a hero's welcome on Wearside after his thrilling loan spell with the Black Cats in 2022-23.

Sunderland vs Manchester United kicks off at 3pm today (Saturday 9 May). Given that kick off slot, the match is not available to watch live in the UK, but you can follow all the action with Metro's LIVE matchday blog





MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Champions League Manchester United Vs Sunderland Premier League Amad Struggles Car Carrick's Rotation Call

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amad Diallo reveals problem Manchester United had under Ruben AmorimAmad Diallo has hailed the togetherness of the Manchester United squad under Michael Carrick, painting a bleak picture of life under Ruben Amorim.

Read more »

Amad praises the unsung hero at Manchester UnitedAmad sat down for an interview ahead of Man Utd's game against his former club Sunderland this weekend.

Read more »

Sunderland vs Manchester United: Premier League preview, team news, stats & head-to-headFollow live text commentary, score updates and match stats from Sunderland vs Manchester United in the Premier League

Read more »

Ways to watch Sunderland vs Manchester United Premier League match and team newsFollowing news text provides information on how to watch the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United, including TV channel, live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more. Additionally, the article discusses how to bypass geo-restrictions in case of traveling abroad and provides instructions on setting up VPN for live sports streaming.

Read more »