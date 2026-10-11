Manchester United directors meet in Monaco to discuss Michael Carrick future

Manchester United directors will meet in Monaco on Wednesday to discuss Michael Carrick's future as head coach, with the club in the relegation zone and without a Premier League win in eight games.

Manchester United directors will meet in Monaco on Wednesday to discuss Michael Carrick's future as head coach. His 10-month spell in charge is under major scrutiny, with the club in the relegation zone and without a Premier League win in eight games.

If the 45-year-old former player departs, it would mean an eighth permanent boss for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson retired 13 years ago. That would be as many managerial changes as they have made across the previous 68 years dating back to Sir Matt Busby's appointment in 1945.

Also read Michael Carrick rules out resignation despite Manchester United relegation zone placement

Michael Carrick Drops From Top To Relegation

After his initial appointment as United's interim boss in January, Carrick had the most wins (12) and points (39) of any Premier League manager during the rest of the 2025-26 season. But after such a brilliant start, the wheels have come off spectacularly this term with only three wins from 15 matches in all competitions.

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His team have at least shown fight with comebacks in recent games to beat Roma and salvage a point in a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. But their overall stats are damning and the outlook doesn't look good for the 45-year-old, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League as a United player. The club are in the relegation zone and 18th is their lowest position after 10 games of a season for 40 years.

It is also only the second time they have gone eight Premier League games without a victory. Who could United turn to if Carrick leaves? Mauricio Pochettino is a leading option. He led the USA to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil and signed a new contract taking him up to the 2030 tournament.

A reported buyout clause in his contract is worth $10million (£7.44m), while it is also understood to contain clauses that would allow him to leave for specific high-profile jobs. Pochettino has an exciting group of young players to work with for the national team, led by Manchester City's rising stars.

Pochettino Leads List Of Candidate Managers

He moulded Tottenham's best team in a generation, but ultimately came up short of winning a trophy, losing both the Champions League and League Cup finals, and posted second and third-placed finishes. Silverware did come at Paris St-Germain with a league title, but a spell at Chelsea ended without major honours. Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate. Only Hansi Flick (88.9%) has a better win percentage by a Bayern Munich manager in the Champions League than Nagelsmann's 83.3%.

He first impressed at Hoffenheim, where he became the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history aged 28, leading them from relegation struggles to the Champions League. He followed that by taking RB Leipzig to a Champions League semi-final in 2020, and Bayern Munich came calling. But despite winning the Bundesliga title in his first season he reportedly fell out with key players and did not survive a full second season.

In 2023, Nagelsmann took charge of a Germany side in transition, and they were narrowly beaten in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 by eventual winners Spain, but stepped down in the summer after Die Mannschaft were humbled by Paraguay in the World Cup last 32. Still only 39, his reputation may have taken a bit of a hit, but the German is still regarded as one of Europe's best coaches. Eddie Howe is also admired.

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He is one of only three managers with five or more wins against Mikel Arteta in all competitions, along with Pep Guardiola (11) and Jurgen Klopp (six). With Bournemouth he won promotion to the Premier League, while at Newcastle he secured two top-five finishes to take the club back into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and winning the Carabao Cup was one of the greatest days in the club's history.

Conte Howe And Emery Also Considered

Antonio Conte is a serial winner. Chelsea won 30 of their 38 Premier League matches as they claimed the title in Conte's first season in charge in 2016-17. He left Napoli of his own accord this summer just 12 months after delivering only the fourth top-flight title in their history.

Conte, 57, would appear to be a no-brainer of a choice to take over at United, but could the Italian's fiery nature and history of falling out with clubs count against him? Unai Emery is vastly experienced and his stock is at an all-time high courtesy of the superb job he has done since taking over at Aston Villa in October 2022.

Having taken the club into the European Cup/Champions League for the first time for 41 years, the 55-year-old then ended their 30-year wait for silverware with success in last season's Europa League. Despite having lost the spine of his team over the summer, Emery's new-look side are finding their feet again and the chances of him leaving for United look even slimmer with recent news he is set to sign a new contract.

United must decide whether to keep faith with Carrick or make another change. The meeting in Monaco will shape the club's immediate future as they seek to climb out of the relegation zone.