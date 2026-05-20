Mandalorian & Grogu Review: Critics Slam Film, Label it as Dull and Inconsequential

The Mandalorian And Grogu, the latest installment in the much-awaited Star Wars franchise, has been met with scathing reviews, with critics branding it as ‘dull’ and ‘average’ and not up to the mark of the iconic franchise. The review also highlighted how the film is compared to the magic of A New Hope and how it falls short in delivering.

properties in recent memory – but unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to have carried over to the series’ new big-screen iteration. the new film The Mandalorian And Grogu will hit cinemas, with critics who’ve already seen the film – which stars %. scathing reviews for the film have branded it ‘dull’, ‘average’ and not worthy of the Star Wars moniker, while even the more glowing takes have acknowledged its issues.

‘mandalorian and grogu’ is what it is, and the fanbase will show up for it, much like they did last time. but for how much longer? it’s a curate’s egg of a film, and its utterly scrambled quality control may be best summed up by a second-act shot of grogu, pascal and rotta lined up, spying over the crest of a sand dune. one alien looks alive and delightful, the other looks like a giant computer-generated bullfrog, and then there’s pascal with a shiny bucket on his head





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Mandalorian And Grogu Star Wars Critics Review Dull Average Inconsequential Quality Control Alien Digital Effects Buckets Action Sequences Quality Of Visual Component

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