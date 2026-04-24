Mandelson Appointment Scandal: Starmer's Ex-Chief of Staff Denies Bullying Claims

Morgan McSweeney, Keir Starmer's former chief of staff, has denied allegations of attempting to bully civil servants to approve Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador. The Foreign Affairs Committee heard claims of aggressive communication, while Downing Street maintains no inappropriate pressure was applied. The controversy continues to fuel Labour party discontent and raises questions about the integrity of the appointment process.

The controversy surrounding the proposed appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the United States continues to escalate, with Keir Starmer 's former chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, now publicly distancing himself from allegations of bullying civil servants to expedite the process.

The Foreign Affairs Committee recently heard testimony suggesting that McSweeney engaged in aggressive communication with senior Foreign Office officials, specifically demanding the 'immediate approval' of Mandelson's nomination. The alleged call, directed towards the Foreign Office's top mandarin, reportedly included forceful language, raising serious questions about the conduct of Downing Street staff and the integrity of the appointment process.

McSweeney is scheduled to appear before the committee next week, a hearing anticipated to be a critical juncture in the unfolding scandal and potentially damaging for Sir Keir's leadership. In a surprising development, McSweeney, currently attending a security forum in Kyiv, reportedly expressed bewilderment regarding the accusations. According to reports in The Times, he stated, 'I find it strange reading about a character with the same name as mine sometimes. I don't recognise that character.

' This denial, however, clashes with the evidence presented to the Foreign Affairs Committee by former Foreign Office chief, Olly Robbins. Robbins testified that there was a palpable 'atmosphere of pressure' and 'constant chasing' from Downing Street to finalize Mandelson's vetting. While Robbins couldn't definitively recall his predecessor, Sir Philip Barton, using the exact words attributed to McSweeney, he acknowledged that such a conversation was plausible and didn't dismiss the possibility of undue influence.

The Prime Minister's office has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that inquiries for updates on the appointment process do not constitute bullying or coercion. The official spokesperson emphasized a distinction between 'reasonable requests for updates' and inappropriate pressure tactics. This explanation, however, has failed to quell the growing discontent within the Labour party, with many members expressing frustration over Sir Keir's handling of the situation.

The situation is further complicated by McSweeney's earlier resignation in February, where he accepted 'full responsibility' for recommending Mandelson for the position, acknowledging it was ultimately the 'wrong' decision and advocating for a comprehensive review of the vetting procedures. The fallout from this affair extends beyond the immediate question of Mandelson's appointment. It raises broader concerns about the relationship between political appointees and the civil service, and the potential for undue influence in sensitive diplomatic postings.

The allegations of pressure on civil servants undermine the principle of impartiality and could erode public trust in the integrity of government processes. The Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation is expected to delve deeper into the specifics of the alleged bullying, examining communication records and potentially calling other witnesses to provide further testimony.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure to provide a more comprehensive explanation of his involvement in the decision-making process and to demonstrate a commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct within his office. The Labour leader's ability to navigate this crisis will be crucial to maintaining party unity and preserving his credibility as a potential future Prime Minister.

The upcoming testimony from Morgan McSweeney is therefore highly anticipated, as it could either corroborate the allegations and further damage Sir Keir's position, or provide a compelling defense and potentially mitigate the political fallout. The scrutiny surrounding this case highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in government, and the need to protect the independence of the civil service from political interference.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about the role of former politicians in diplomatic roles and the criteria used for selecting ambassadors, prompting calls for a more rigorous and independent vetting process





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