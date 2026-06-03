Mandelson Files Confirm Government Rudderlessness and Starmer's Leadership Crisis

The latest document dump of the Mandelson files has confirmed the Government's rudderlessness and the opinion of those at its heart, including its supposed allies. This is another large nail in the coffin of Keir Starmer's leadership.

The latest document dump of the Mandelson files has confirmed the Government's rudderlessness and the opinion of those at its heart, including its supposed allies.

This is another large nail in the coffin of Keir Starmer's leadership. The documents released on Monday afternoon show that Starmer is missing in action, with his fingerprints nowhere to be seen on matters crucial to the Government's purpose and success. This is striking, given that the Prime Minister is supposed to be the leader of the Government.

Instead, the documents reveal that even those closest to him in government have little idea what he thinks or the direction in which he wants to travel. The money quote from Peter Mandelson is that 'They don't work as a team, they are not led and none of them really know what Keir thinks or wants.

' This is a damning indictment of Starmer's leadership style and a clear explanation of why the Government has gone off the rails so quickly and so completely. The consensus inside government is now that the Government is unprepared for power because it was led by a man who didn't really know what he wanted, failed to do the necessary homework in advance and has been buffeted from pillar to post ever since.

The Mandelson files also reveal that the Government has appeared 'tone deaf' and a 'bit robotic', with Treasury minister Torsten Bell admitting that 'the big picture is... messy'. Mandelson snaps back that it was 'messy because the Government doesn't do policy well enough'. Even the man who was until recently Starmer's closest consigliere, Morgan McSweeney, gets in on the act, describing Starmer's leadership as 'advance/buckle/advance/buckle'.

The biggest zinger in the Mandelson files comes from Pat McFadden, who tells Mandelson that 'Every meeting I have is 'who can we tax in order to pay benefits to others'. They're asking the wrong questions.

' This is a clear critique of the Government's welfare fixation and will haunt Labour for years to come. Despite this, it's unlikely that anything will change, given that Starmer has already sold the pass on welfare reform and presided over record tax rises. In the Makerfield by-election on June 18, Reform UK is likely to capitalize on the Government's woes, particularly among working-class and lower-middle-class voters who are more aligned to aspiration and self-reliance than the benefit class





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Mandelson Files Government Rudderlessness Keir Starmer Leadership Crisis Welfare Reform Tax Rises Makerfield By-Election

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