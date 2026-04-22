Mandelson's Firm Lobbied Government as Firm Bids for Migrant English Test Contract

Peter Mandelson's former lobbying company, Global Counsel, worked for Duolingo as the Home Office changed rules for an £816 million English language test contract, raising concerns about potential fraud and undue influence.

The awarding of a substantial £816 million contract by the Home Office for English language testing of visa applicants has become embroiled in controversy following revelations of lobbying efforts by a company linked to Peter Mandelson .

Global Counsel, the now-defunct lobbying firm co-founded by the former Labour minister, was engaged by Duolingo, a prominent online education platform, in 2024. This engagement coincided with a significant shift in the Home Office’s requirements for the English language tests, moving away from mandatory in-person, invigilated exams towards allowing online testing. This change has sparked concerns about potential vulnerabilities to fraud and a weakening of border security, leading critics to label the new system a ‘fraudsters’ charter’.

The alteration in testing procedures directly benefits Duolingo, positioning them as a frontrunner in the bidding process for the lucrative contract. The extent of Global Counsel’s influence on the Home Office’s decision-making remains opaque. Despite repeated inquiries, the Home Office has declined to disclose details of any meetings or correspondence between its officials and representatives from Global Counsel acting on behalf of Duolingo.

This lack of transparency has fueled speculation about undue influence and raised questions about whether political connections played a role in the policy change. Further adding to the scrutiny, several high-profile government figures have publicly associated themselves with Duolingo, including Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, who appeared in a promotional video featuring the company’s mascot. Business Minister Lord Stockwood also engaged in discussions with Duolingo executives regarding ‘UK commercial opportunities’.

These interactions, coupled with Duolingo’s enthusiastic endorsement of the shift to online testing, paint a picture of a concerted effort to secure the contract. A consortium of British firms previously involved in providing these tests withdrew from the bidding process, citing concerns that the new system would compromise the security of the UK’s immigration system. The controversy extends beyond the potential for fraud.

Critics argue that the move to online testing undermines the integrity of the visa application process and could lead to an influx of individuals who do not possess the required level of English proficiency. This, they contend, could have negative consequences for social cohesion and the labor market. Home Office minister Mike Tapp recently acknowledged the potential risks associated with online testing, stating that ‘technological developments can present new challenges to test security in remote environments’.

However, he also emphasized that bidders would be required to demonstrate their ability to mitigate these risks. Conservative MP Blake Stephenson, a member of the Public Accounts Committee, has been particularly vocal in his criticism, accusing the government of prioritizing political access and financial interests over national security. He pointed to a pattern of favorable outcomes for individuals and companies with close ties to the current Prime Minister, suggesting that this case may be another example of such influence.

The situation has prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the lobbying activities surrounding the contract and the decision-making process within the Home Office. The lack of transparency and the potential for compromised security have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the UK’s immigration system





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Peter Mandelson Duolingo Home Office Lobbying English Language Tests Immigration

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