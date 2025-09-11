Mandelson Sacking Sparks Questions for Labour as Sarwar Calls for Answers

Peter Mandelson's dismissal as UK ambassador to Washington following revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein has cast a shadow over Labour, prompting calls for answers from Anas Sarwar.

Anas Sarwar conceded he felt 'very uncomfortable' upon learning about the latest disclosures concerning the relationship between Peter Mandelson and Jeffery Epstein. The Scottish Labour leader faced questions from reporters at Holyrood today following the UK Government's dismissal of a second high-ranking figure in less than a week, a period during which the party is already grappling with declining poll numbers.

Mandelson was relieved of his duties as the United Kingdom's ambassador to Washington due to fresh revelations regarding his ties to Epstein, the notorious pedophile who died in a New York jail in 2019. Historical emails published last night revealed that Mandelson reportedly urged Epstein to 'fight for early release' shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and expressed his admiration for Epstein, stating 'I think the world of you' the day before Epstein began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008. The ambassador's removal follows the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner just days prior, stemming from a controversy surrounding the stamp duty she paid when purchasing a second home. When questioned about Mandelson's dismissal and the damage inflicted upon the UK Government, Sarwar remarked: 'The details that emerged were deeply, deeply concerning. It made me feel very uncomfortable. There are legitimate questions the public demand answers to, and ultimately the Prime Minister has made the right decision.' Regarding whether Mandelson should have been dismissed sooner, Sarwar responded: 'Look, this all unfolded over 24 hours as new information came to light.' While addressing whether the Prime Minister's judgment appeared shaky, he added: 'I think there's another perspective to consider, if you compare it to the years under the Conservatives - it was dither, delay and defending the indefensible. He has taken swift action.' John Swinney, who met Mandelson in Washington earlier this week during a Scotch whisky trade mission, asserted that the sacking would not hinder the prospect of a better trade deal for Scotland and the UK. 'No, because that's being taken forward by UK Government negotiators,' he explained to reporters. On the subject of Mandelson's dismissal, he further stated: 'The Prime Minister has obviously taken that decision - but he also took another decision, which was to appoint him in the first place. 'No, because that's being taken forward by UK Government negotiators.' 'The details that came to light were deeply, deeply concerning. It made me feel very uncomfortable. There are legitimate questions the public want answers to, and ultimately the Prime Minister has made the right decision.' Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, remarked: 'Peter Mandelson’s sacking was inevitable – but the questions are now piling up for Keir Starmer who appointed him and stood by him until he had no other choice. Keir Starmer’s judgement, his reputation and his authority are now on the line. Peter Mandelson has been a walking scandal since the days of Tony Blair - his sacking was always inevitable, the real question is why he was ever appointed in the first place.





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein Labour Party Anas Sarwar UK Government Political Scandal

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sacking Mandelson over Epstein could embarrass Trump - why flustered PM is in a fixNew reports of leaked emails have emerged showing Labour grandee supporting Epstein over sex allegations and suggesting he 'fight for early release'

Read more »

Peter Mandelson revelations on Epstein friendship are 'very uncomfortable', says Anas SarwarMandelson is reported to have told Epstein to 'fight for early release' shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Read more »

'Prince of darkness' Mandelson no longer the great survivorMandelson's sacking as US ambassador brings to an end a remarkable and controversial career

Read more »

Three ways Peter Mandelson's sacking will hurt Keir StarmerMandelson's sacking as US ambassador brings to an end a remarkable and controversial career

Read more »

Starmer faces internal Labour criticism after Mandelson sackingPeter Mandelson’s sacking as Britain’s ambassador to Washington has reopened Labour’s factional wounds.

Read more »

Mandelson's sacking is personal to Trump - it spells disaster for the UKThis departure – rather than the exit of Angela Rayner last week – is the most damaging to the Labour Government

Read more »