Mandelson US Ambassador Appointment Plunged Foreign Office into Crisis

Internal documents and upcoming testimony reveal a fierce battle within the UK government over the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador, with senior civil servant Sir Philip Barton resisting pressure from Downing Street and the Cabinet Office due to concerns about Mandelson's background and potential security risks.

The appointment of Lord Mandelson as the UK's US ambassador was met with significant internal resistance, particularly from Sir Philip Barton , the then Permanent Under Secretary at the Foreign Office .

Despite concerns regarding Mandelson's past associations, including commercial links with Chinese and Russian companies through his lobbying firm Global Counsel, and a controversial stay at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion, Downing Street and the Cabinet Office aggressively pushed for his appointment. The Cabinet Office even attempted to bypass standard security vetting procedures, citing Mandelson's status as a former Cabinet minister, peer, and Privy Councillor. Barton, a seasoned civil servant with experience serving four prime ministers, vehemently opposed this, arguing for thorough vetting.

He believed Dame Karen Pierce, the current US ambassador, was performing well and had established valuable contacts with both the Biden and incoming Trump administrations, and that her continued service was crucial. The pressure to approve Mandelson's appointment was intense, with allegations that Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, directly pressured Barton to 'just f*****g approve it,' a claim McSweeney denies.

The situation escalated to the point where Barton felt compelled to retire early, receiving a substantial compensation payment of £262,185. He is now scheduled to appear before the Foreign Affairs select committee, raising fears within Downing Street that he will reveal damaging information about the process. The close relationship between Pat McFadden, a senior figure in the Cabinet Office, and Mandelson – including McFadden's attendance at Mandelson's wedding – further fueled suspicions of undue influence.

The entire affair highlights a clash between experienced civil service principles and political maneuvering, raising questions about the integrity of the appointment process and the influence of personal connections





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