Naomi Tekea Craig received an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for sexually abusing a Year 7 student. The victim begins rebuilding his life after the Frederick Irwin Anglican School teacher was exposed.

Naomi Tekea Craig, a 34-year-old former music teacher, was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday for the repeated sexual abuse of a 12-year-old student. The case, which unfolded in Mandurah, located south of Perth, involved a sophisticated grooming campaign that targeted a Year 7 pupil at the Frederick Irwin Anglican School in Meadow Springs during 2024. Craig, who is also known professionally by her married surname Ms Woods, utilized her position to isolate the boy and manipulate his family into granting her unsupervised access.

How Naomi Tekea Craig Groomed Her Victim

Craig initiated her predatory behavior when she volunteered to supervise a band formed by the victim and his classmates. Through this musical connection, she strategically built a rapport with the boy's mother, eventually earning enough trust to be left alone with the child in his home. Once inside the family environment, she began a systematic campaign of sexual assault that lasted for approximately 16 months, during which time she also maintained a public facade of being a dedicated educator and community member.

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To ensure the boy's silence and compliance, Craig employed strict behavioral controls, including monitoring his social media activity and demanding he record his online interactions. She purchased gifts for him but threatened to confiscate them if he failed to respond to her messages promptly. In private communications revealed during court proceedings, she manipulated his emotions with demands such as 'Make me feel loved' and 'I'm sick of begging for your attention,' effectively replacing his childhood autonomy with dependency on her affection.

Craig's Public Persona vs Private Crimes

While secretly abusing the student, Craig cultivated an image of a popular and active educator at the Frederick Irwin Anglican School. Her professional biography indicated she began working there in 2024 after teaching music privately, and school newsletters frequently praised her involvement in choirs, concerts, and local shopping centre carol events. This public charm allowed her to mask her crimes, even as she encouraged the boy to form a close bond with her own young son, whom the victim referred to as 'little bro' during supervised outings.

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The abuse came to light in December 2024 when the boy's mother, suspecting impropriety, installed a home security camera. The footage captured the teacher sexually assaulting her son, leading to an immediate police investigation and Craig's subsequent arrest. Although she was weeks away from giving birth to the child fathered by the victim at the time of her exposure, the evidence gathered from the security footage and the boy's DNA sample confirmed the severity of the offenses, resulting in her immediate removal from society.

Impact on the Victim and Social Media Manipulation

During the period of abuse, the boy's behavior underwent a drastic transformation that alarmed his peers and educators. Friends reported that he shifted from enjoying outdoor activities and sports to discussing inappropriate sexual topics and becoming a troublemaker, which ultimately led to his suspension from school. His social media presence also reflected this change, with posts shifting from camping trips and car enthusiast content to sexually suggestive messages about 'older girlfriends' and blondes, indicating the extent of Craig's psychological influence over him.

By September 2025, when Craig was approximately five months pregnant, the teenager had begun publicly projecting an image of future fatherhood. Despite being a child himself, he shared online content detailing his hopes for marriage and the type of dad he intended to be, expressing eagerness to raise the baby with Craig. Investigators confirmed the boy provided a DNA sample to verify paternity, yet his online comments suggested he remained convinced they would build a life together, highlighting the profound trauma inflicted by the grooming process.

Legal Consequences and Victim Recovery

In January 2025, Naomi Tekea Craig pleaded guilty to multiple child sex offences related to the abuse of the student. The Western Australian courts imposed a lifetime restraining order to protect the victim and placed Craig on the sex offender register to monitor her movements and interactions with children post-release. The eight-and-a-half-year jail term reflects the gravity of the offenses and the breach of trust involved in exploiting a young student under the guise of education.

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Now that the perpetrator is incarcerated, the 12-year-old victim is beginning to reclaim the childhood that was stolen from him. A friend told the Daily Mail that the boy has changed significantly for the better, returning to his previous habits of riding his bike and hanging out with his mates. He has even formed his first girlfriend, marking a crucial step in his recovery from the isolation and manipulation that defined his experience during the abuse.