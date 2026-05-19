Mandy Moore Speaks Out on Ashley Tisdale's 'Toxic Mom Group' Essay

Mandy Moore addresses the divisive essay by Ashley Tisdale French about a 'toxic' mom group, expressing her disappointment and emphasizing the importance of kindness and support among women.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Mandy Moore , 42, opened up about Ashley Tisdale French's essay detailing her experiences with a 'toxic' mom group.

Moore expressed how upsetting she found the essay, saying it was 'wild to have anybody talk about your life.

' She referenced Hilary Duff, another mom believed to be part of the group, noting how both had grown up in the public eye and faced scrutiny over their personal choices. Moore emphasized the uniqueness of this situation, stating, 'It just cuts to the core.

' Tisdale French's essay, published in The Cut in January, described a friend group of new mothers who allegedly began to give her the cold shoulder, leading her to eventually sever ties. Fans and observers have speculated that the group included Moore, Duff, and Meghan Trainor, though Tisdale French's representatives have denied these claims.

Moore, in her conversation with Cohen, shared that she prioritizes kindness above all else and was deeply troubled by any insinuation that she or her friends might not uphold that value. She admitted to being scared of confrontation but is a proponent of direct communication when her feelings are hurt.

In addition, Moore discussed how Tisdale French's essay perpetuated negative stereotypes about women, particularly the idea that they cannot support one another. She expressed surprise at the meaningful relationships she has found with other mothers, emphasizing the importance of community and support. Moore shares three children—August 'Gus' Harrison, five, Oscar 'Ozzie' Bennett Goldsmith, three, and Louise 'Lou' Everett Goldsmith, 20 months—with her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Her comments come at a time when Tisdale French has achieved significant financial success with her haircare brand, recently surpassing $250 million in sales





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Mandy Moore Ashley Tisdale Toxic Mom Group Hilary Duff Celebrity Feuds

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