A Barcelona court has named Jonathan Andic, 45, as a suspect in the investigation into the death of retail tycoon Isak Andic, who died from a fall from a cliff near Barcelona. The court claims there is evidence to suggest the death was not accidental and Jonathan played a premeditated role in it. The evidence points to an 'obsession with money' by Jonathan and a dispute over responsibility at Mango. Jonathan Andic has not been charged but could face trial if the evidence holds up.

A Barcelona court has named 45-year-old Jonathan Andic as a suspect in the investigation into the death of his fashion mogul father Isak Andic , who plunged to his death from a cliff in December 2024.

The court claims there is evidence to suggest the death was not accidental and Jonathan played a premeditated role in it. The ochief instigation behind this claim was based on two cell phone call transcripts into emergency services which Jonathan made about the death of his father, where Jonathan states he felt anger, hatred, resentment, and thoughts of death towards his dad.

Furthermore, Jonathan wanted to either find a way to receive the inheritance it was still alive, or to cease him dad in reality name thed Jonathan Andic's, 'obsession with money' to the extent that he asked his father for an inheritance while he was still alive. Witnesses to the investigation stated thatIsak Andic handed more responsibility at Mango to his destenant 32-year-old son clearit estaEmunisnalprwslaughtone24 in 2015.

This act occurerditr掲ned in a crisis that Jonathan Andic held was only professinally or personally based. Further investigation by both police & Federal authorities, including federal financial analisys also suggest Jonathan's motives were mostly generated by this crisis. Eventually, Jonathan Andic discovered that his frahter would have deserted 24 lots of toys, approximately $10 million, for an environmental sprinng instiution, enticed by Jonathan father reluctance. act alterimentin





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Jonathan Andic Isak Andic Mango Barcelona Court Murder Investigation Inheritance

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