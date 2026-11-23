The Advertising Standards Authority is reviewing a Mango campaign featuring model Alex Consani after complaints claimed the imagery promoted unhealthily thin standards.

The Advertising Standards Authority has launched an assessment into a recent advertising campaign by the fashion retailer Mango after receiving numerous public complaints regarding the body type of the featured model. The investigation focuses on the 'Last Night' campaign, which features American model Alex Consani and was distributed across the brand's digital platforms earlier this month. Regulators are evaluating whether the visual content complies with industry standards for responsible representation.

Core Campaign Details and Distribution Channels

The disputed advertisement showcases 23-year-old Alex Consani presenting a variety of outfits for the Spanish fashion giant. The video content was prominently displayed on the official Mango website and shared extensively through their official social media channels to promote the new collection. In addition to online digital spaces, the commercial is also broadcasted as a recurring spot on major audio streaming services, including Spotify, ensuring widespread visibility to consumers.

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Regulator Confirms Complaints and Historical Context

The Advertising Standards Authority confirmed today that it has received a significant number of complaints specifically citing that the model appears unhealthily thin. This current inquiry follows a precedent set in 2024 when the regulator previously called Mango irresponsible for featuring an unhealthily thin model on a product listing. In that earlier instance, the ASA upheld a complaint because the model's upper body and hips appeared very narrow, with visible gaps between her body and arms, though Mango failed to respond to regulator enquiries at that time.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Backlash

Public reaction to the current advertisement has been sharply critical, with viewers describing the content as distressing and disturbing. One complainant stated they issued a formal report after finding the commercial emotionally taxing, while others on social media labeled it a step backward for body diversity. Alex Consani, a six-foot model from California who has previously worked with major brands like Victoria's Secret and Marc Jacobs, is the central figure in the clip as she walks down a set of stairs and models the clothing.

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Real-World Impact and Industry Comparison

The scrutiny of this campaign highlights a broader industry tension, as rival high street chain Zara faced similar regulatory complaints last year. In May 2025, the ASA reviewed Zara product listings featuring models in oversized shirts and voluminous dresses, ultimately concluding that the poses and clothing choices created an impression of being unhealthily thin. Unlike Zara, which defended its models with medical certificates before removing the images, Mango has not yet provided a public statement regarding the current allegations.

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

The advertising watchdog is currently assessing the validity of the complaints to determine if there are grounds for further formal action, though a full investigation has not yet been officially opened. The regulator previously advised Mango to ensure products are listed responsibly and to remove content that does not meet its standards. The Daily Mail has contacted Mango for an official comment on the ongoing review as the assessment continues.