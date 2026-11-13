Mansion Tax Set to Wrongly Hit 12,000 Households, Official Forecasts Show

Official forecasts show over 12,000 households may be wrongly hit by the mansion tax, with 40 per cent of appeals expected to succeed from April 2028.

More than 12,000 households are set to be wrongly hit by the mansion tax, according to official documents published by the Office for Budget Responsibility ( OBR). The forecasts indicate that one in five of the 156,000 households due to pay the levy will appeal against their property assessments, and that four in 10 of those challenges will succeed. The surcharge, officially called the High Value Council Tax Surcharge, is due to take effect in April 2028 and was announced by former Chancellor Rachel Reeves last year.

The levy applies to properties valued at more than £2million. It will be introduced in four price bands, starting at £2,500 a year for homes worth more than £2million and rising to £7,500 for those exceeding £5million. Property experts expect disputes between householders and tax officials where homes sit just above those thresholds.

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How the Mansion Tax Valuation Process Works

The mansion tax will be applied to homes across council tax bands F, G and H, with a re-evaluation of more expensive properties determining which households are liable. The Valuation Office Agency (VOA), part of HMRC, is carrying out that work and has said it will likely check homes that currently have an indicative value of £1.5million and upwards.

Households in London and the South East are expected to be hit hardest because property prices in those regions are the highest. Guidance issued to VOA staff, widely dubbed the snoopers' handbook, sets out how tax inspectors will approach enforcing the new levy.

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According to that guidance, households that refuse inspectors entry to their front door can still have their properties photographed from the street. This applies even where a householder has withheld or withdrawn consent for an inspection, and those who refuse permission face an escalation of their case to more senior HMRC staff.

Households that try to delay or obstruct inspectors checking whether they are liable can be fined up to £500.

Appeal Forecasts and Competing Views

The OBR's supplementary forecast estimates that 31,200 households will appeal against being hit by the tax. The OBR says its costing includes provisional assumptions about an appeals process similar to the current council tax and business rates system, which it assumes will be used mainly by taxpayers at the lower end of each band.

The OBR describes 20 per cent as a central estimate for the appeal rate, noting that it may vary across bands because of differing band widths. It provisionally assumes a 40 per cent success rate for appeals, citing narrow bands and higher-value properties compared with council tax.

The same document reveals that 16 per cent of households will have to sell their homes because they cannot afford the levy from either income or financial assets. Separate analysis by the specialist lender Together found that a quarter of owners would consider selling if they were subject to the tax.

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Scott Clay, director of private clients at Together, told The Times that the forecasts highlight how difficult it will be to apply a fixed tax threshold fairly across a changing property market. Clay said the fact that officials expect more than 12,000 appeals to succeed underlines the risk of people being billed incorrectly from the outset.

A Government spokesperson argued that a band D home in Darlington can currently pay more council tax than a £10m mansion in Mayfair. The spokesperson said the surcharge addresses that longstanding unfairness, affects less than 1 per cent of properties in England, and that the vast majority of homes are expected to be placed in the correct band.

Financial Impact and Next Steps for Homeowners

Scott Clay of Together warned that if London prices continue to fall at their current rate, about one in eight homes initially caught by the tax could be worth less than £2million by the time the first bills arrive in 2028. Valuations would then be fixed until 2033, which could leave homeowners facing years of charges based on an outdated assessment.

Clay said the concern would be particularly acute for homeowners who are asset-rich but cash-poor. He added that the Treasury's own assumption that some households may have to sell to pay the charge shows the levy is not simply a tax on readily available wealth.

For homeowners in council tax bands F, G and H, the next key dates are the VOA valuation checks and the start of the surcharge in April 2028. Those who receive a banding decision they dispute will be able to use an appeals process, which the OBR has modelled on the existing council tax and business rates system.