Manston Surgery Rated Lowest in Leeds Patient Survey for Reception Helpfulness

New Ipsos survey for NHS England reveals Manston Surgery in Leeds had the highest percentage of patients rating reception staff as unhelpful, with 48 percent dissatisfaction.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, has identified the Leeds surgery with the lowest patient satisfaction scores regarding its administrative staff. The comprehensive review of reception team performance across the region highlights significant disparities in patient experience, with Manston Surgery in Cross Gates emerging as the lowest-rated facility in the area.

Survey Data and National Context

More than 650,000 patients in England completed the 2026 survey, which was carried out between January and April this year. The data gathered during this period provides a detailed snapshot of how patients interact with the initial points of contact in primary care settings. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as very helpful or fairly helpful, with 44 percent selecting the former category and 41 percent choosing the latter.

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However, the survey also uncovered a significant minority of patients who had negative interactions with administrative staff. The research specifically focused on the reception and administrative team at each GP practice, ranking surgeries by the proportion of patients who reported their experience as not very helpful or not at all helpful. This metric serves as a critical indicator of the overall patient journey within a practice.

Manston Surgery Lowest Ranked

Manston Surgery in Cross Gates recorded the highest level of dissatisfaction among Leeds practices, with 48 percent of patients stating the reception team was not very helpful or not at all helpful. The survey collected data from 307 survey forms sent out to patients at this specific location. The response rate for this particular surgery was 34 percent, indicating a solid level of engagement from the patient base despite the poor satisfaction scores.

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This high percentage of negative feedback places Manston Surgery at the bottom of the local ranking for reception team performance. The finding underscores the importance of front-desk interactions in shaping the overall perception of healthcare quality. Patients often encounter the reception team first, and their experience can significantly influence their willingness to engage with the wider medical services offered.

Other Leeds Practices Analyzed

While Manston Surgery led the list of lowest-rated facilities, several other Leeds practices also reported notable levels of patient dissatisfaction with their administrative staff. Bramley Village Health and Wellbeing Centre in Bramley ranked second in this negative category, with 30 percent of patients describing the reception team as not very helpful or not at all helpful. The survey involved 953 survey forms sent out to patients at this location, achieving a response rate of 17 percent.

Dr G Lees & Partners in Armley followed with 29 percent of patients rating the reception team negatively. Data was collected from 582 survey forms sent to patients at this practice, which also achieved a 17 percent response rate. These figures highlight that issues with reception staff are not isolated to a single location but are present across various communities in Leeds.

Tied for Third Place

Three practices in the Leeds area shared the next rank, each with 28 percent of patients reporting negative experiences with their reception teams. Guiseley and Yeadon Medical Practice received 330 survey forms from its patient base, resulting in a 29 percent response rate. Similarly, Leigh View Medical Practice in Tingley had 367 survey forms sent out, with a 28 percent response rate.

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Dr S M Chen & Partner in Pudsey also recorded a 28 percent negative rating, having distributed 506 survey forms to its patients. This practice achieved a 24 percent response rate. The clustering of these percentages suggests a pattern of dissatisfaction that may be worth investigating further to determine the underlying causes of poor administrative interactions.

Implications for Primary Care

The GP Patient Survey serves as a vital tool for NHS England to monitor the quality of care provided at the community level. Reception teams play a crucial role in the efficiency of a practice, managing appointments, handling enquiries, and providing initial triage for patients. When these interactions are perceived as unhelpful, it can create barriers to accessing timely medical care.

The findings from the 2026 survey indicate that while the majority of patients in England are satisfied with their local GP reception teams, there are specific locations where significant improvements are needed. For the practices identified in this report, focusing on staff training and administrative processes could help address the concerns raised by patients. The data provides a clear benchmark for these surgeries to aim for in the coming months.