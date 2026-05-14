Manuel Neuer's International Comeback: A High-Profile U-Turn?

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer is edging closer to a sensational international comeback after being included in Germany's 55-man preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup. Despite retiring from international duty following Euro 2024, the 40-year-old goalkeeper has held concrete talks with Julian Nagelsmann regarding a return as the national team’s number one, with a final decision expected ahead of the official squad announcement on May 21.

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer is edging closer to a sensational international comeback after being included in Germany 's 55-man preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup .

Despite retiring from international duty following Euro 2024, the 40-year-old goalkeeper has held concrete talks with Julian Nagelsmann regarding a return as the national team’s number one, with a final decision expected ahead of the official squad announcement on May 21. The possibility of Neuer guarding the German goal once again has moved from speculation to reality. According to, the 2014 World Cup winner has been officially registered in the DFB's 55-man preliminary squad submitted to FIFA.

This list is a mandatory requirement, as only players named on it are eligible for selection in the final tournament roster. Neuer, who earned 124 caps before stepping away from the national team after Euro 2024, has reportedly held private discussions with head coach Nagelsmann. The core of these talks centers on Neuer returning not just as a squad member, but as the starting goalkeeper for the tournament in North America.

Despite being 40 years old, Neuer’s consistent high-level performances for Bayern this season have silenced doubters and reignited the debate over Germany’s goalkeeping hierarchy. Bayern president Herbert Hainer, speaking during the Women’s DFB-Pokal final on Thursday, praised the veteran’s longevity: 'We have seen in recent games what an outstanding goalkeeper Neuer still is at 40. I am always happy when the best players are at the World Cup.

' Hainer emphasised that while the club supports the move, the final verdict rests entirely between the player and the national coach. Alongside his potential international return, a final decision on whether Neuer will actually travel to the tournament is expected within the coming days. Nagelsmann is scheduled to announce his final World Cup squad on May 21, which serves as the ultimate deadline for clarity on the goalkeeping situation.

Until then, the inclusion in the 55-man list remains the strongest indicator yet that a U-turn is on the cards. Should Neuer be included in the final selection, it would mark one of the most high-profile international comebacks in German football history. After 124 appearances and a decade of dominance, the stage is set for the famous sweeper-keeper to potentially add one final chapter to his storied international career in pursuit of a second world title.

Getty Images Sport Neuer clinched his 13th Bundesliga title this season, further cementing his legacy with the Bavarian giants. The veteran goalkeeper also inspired Bayern Munich to the Champions League semi-finals, before they were eventually knocked out by reigning champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who go on to face Arsenal in the decider. Neuer could yet add more silverware to his cabinet this term should Bayern overcome Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final on May 23





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Manuel Neuer International Comeback Germany 2026 World Cup Julian Nagelsmann Goalkeeper Bundesliga Champions League DFB-Pokal Stuttgart Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain

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