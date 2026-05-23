Inwood Forests boss Manuel Pereira reflects on their Premier League campaign and the 2026/27 season. He discusses the need to improve the squad, highlights the importance of striking a balance with at least two high-level players in each position, and points out the challenges posed by the Europa League schedule. He also expresses optimism and aims to maintain the same spirit as they face a different challenge next season.

Nottingham Forest complete their Premier League campaign at home to Bournemouth on Sunday, which has already led thoughts to the 2026/27 season . Though they won't have the pressure of fighting on two fronts, incoming manager Manuel Pereira points out that they will still need to improve their squad.

Pereira, in contrast to previous off-seasons when they were among the most active clubs, believes that they don't need to make a lot of changes. He highlights the importance of striking a balance in the squad, with at least two players at a high level in each position. The upcoming season will be a different challenge for Forest, as Pereira hopes to create something strong and with the same spirit.

The Europa League was a strong motivation for him but due to its tight schedule, preparation for games was challenging. Pre-season preparations are key for Forest as they aim to start with a strong squad that allows them to train and prepare for the first games of the season. Pereira also mentions the fear that the World Cup could delay many clubs' business this upcoming transfer window





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Nottingham Forest Manuel Pereira 2026/27 Season Pre-Season Preparations Premier League Bournemouth European Competitions Europa League Squad Improvements Spirit Of The Team Match Schedule World Cup

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